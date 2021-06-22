BBNaijaReunion: The 5-second round, Fellatio under the sheets, BBN ladies are owning their sexuality

On this episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show, a lot was said, as expected. The conversations were however, centered around sex; a subject that is a near-taboo in Nigeria to speak about in public.

It is common knowledge that Nigerians are not exactly the kind to speak about sex openly. In fact, it is heavily frowned upon in most communities, and there seems to be this unwritten rule not to speak about such ‘vulgarities’ in public. The ex-housemates however, did away with these norms and spoke their truth on television. Even more impressive is that the ladies led the charge.

During the show, the love triangle between Brighto, Dorothy, and Wathoni was brought up, and all three ex-housemates were required to tell their part of the story. As is expected of a relationship that became messy, Dorothy noted that she liked Brighto, but grew to resent him, because of his “coldness” towards her. Wathoni who had a fall out with Dorothy because of Brighto also admitted to initially having feelings for Brighto, but getting over it.

Wathoni, however mentioned that she was hurt because she knew Dorothy had oral sex with Brighto and they lied about it. Many expected Dorothy to deny it and save her face, but she in fact, admitted to it and refused to be slut shamed for her choice.

THE SECOND HALF

The issue between Praise, Lucy, and Ka3na came up, and although not as messy as the Brighto triangle, it did raise some questions, including the extent to which Lockdown friends, Ka3na and Lucy’s attraction for Praise came between their friendship.



It was revealed that they both decided to remain friends, despite the fact that they both liked Praise at some point. Although interesting, the higher revelation was the fact that Ka3na owned up to having sex with Praise whilst in the house. According to her, she invited him to bed and initiated the encounter.



Of course her narration, included that Praise did not “last up to 5 seconds,” which got a funny reaction out of the other ex-housemates, but there is no denial that she admitted ‘doing what she did.’ And this coming after Dorothy admitted to having oral sex with Brighto may just have created a safe space for women to feel more confident and openly own up to their sexuality.