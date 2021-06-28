#BBNaijaReunion: Is Laycon a ‘snake’ or is he being misjudged for his gentle nature?

On tonight’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion, the show largely revolved around Erica who has since its beginning being absent.

Like most of the other ex-housemates, she had some unresolved issues with a number of persons in the room; none more tough than her fallout with Laycon and the episode presented the opportunity to address them.

On a light note, the show began with Wathoni confronting Erica, and to everyone’s surprise they settled their differences, hugging it out after they had found some closure. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for Erica and Vee, who both declared their hatred for each other; pointing out that a resolution between the pair seemed highly unlikely.

For Erica and Laycon, the conclusion on their infamous altercation was not as heartwarming as Erica’s and Wathoni’s but wasn’t as absolute as the Erica and Vee situation.

In the course of the episode, Laycon did his best to control the situation and succeeded, as the word exchange between the pair didn’t spiral out of control. Following Erica’s expression of her grievances, Laycon in his response, simply noted that he has been too focused on his music to reach out and try to amend his broken friendship with her.

She described Laycon as a ‘snake’ who specialises in getting pity from the public, called him a pretender and asked him to reveal his true nature which she described as hostile. During the whole time, Laycon seemed short of words and out of strength to respond, he simply noted that a possibility of reconciliation existed.

Watching the conversation between these two, you can’t help but wonder how erratic Erica’s accusation appears. For many, calling someone a pretender because they don’t react as imagined is unfair. The feeling is that there has to be some reflection at some point you to truly assess the impact of your words.

The burning question after watching tonight’s episode is: Did Erica call Laycon a snake because she sees a vile side no one else has or did she call him a snake because she is still struggling to understand his nature?

