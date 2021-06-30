BBNaijaReunion: Could Vee had done better in dispelling the ugly narrative about her?

The Big Brother Naija show has become a platform that affords its contestants opportunities beyond their wildest dreams.



It has so much traction, that an appearance on the show even for just a week can change one’s life forever. This is reason why thousands of young Nigerians scratch and claw for the opportunity to be a housemate on the Big Brother Naija show.

However, hidden behind the opportunities the Big Brother show presents is a looming threat; to one’s reputation and if you like, sanity. The show, as intended seeks to experiment with the idea of placing different personalities in an enclosed space for a certain amount of time, with the goal of seeing whether the personalities clash, or get along. More often than not, the former is the case and the just concluded season had no shortage of personality clashes.

For Vee, these clashes came very often and the controversies that came to surround her earned her the nickname ‘bitterleaf.’ Even after the show, fans stuck with the moniker and for many, she is a figure who encourages animosity. This is indeed the danger of the show where viewers select a narrative about a contestant and run with it.

Sadly, last night on the Big Brother Reunion show, Vee did very little to dispel this narrative. As a matter of fact, she may just have fueled it even more. During the main show, Vee, who was friends with fellow housemate Lilo, had made a decision that sent Lilo home.



She had the choice to evict two of four housemates and she evicted someone who she called friend. Vee even admitted that she was closer to Lilo than two of the four housemates up for eviction, and yet she choose to evict her friend.

The idea was baffling when she did it, and watching her defend her choice on the reunion show, left even more questions than answers. Like Erica, and Wathoni last night, an empathetic apology and a hug would have ended the issue, but she insisted on defending her decision.

The reunion show is an opportunity to change any ugly narrative that may have developed for the housemates on their time during the show, but so far, a number of the housemates (not just Vee) are taking very little advantage of this opportunity.