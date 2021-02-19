Battle of the dy/dz | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

On today’s edition, we dedicate it to the hilarious war between Millennials and Gen Z which set the streets of Twitter on fire. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Hon. Attorney, off your mic!

2.

Knight and Lady of the Order of Zodiac. LOL!

3.

Assault! Call the police.

4.

LMAO!! The accuracy.

5.

Their armies have saved this tweet. Run!

6.

Accurate!

7.

LOL. Looks like a Gen X response though.

8.

Missile.

9.

Wokenism.

10.

It’s the audacity for me.

12.

Rude!

12.

End of discussion.

