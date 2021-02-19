Battle of the dy/dz | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



On today’s edition, we dedicate it to the hilarious war between Millennials and Gen Z which set the streets of Twitter on fire. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

GenZ are the people permanently “working on something”



Audio work. We no dey see am. — Moe (@Mochievous) February 19, 2021

Hon. Attorney, off your mic!

2.

Millennials won't marry you if you're from another tribe.

Gen Z won't marry you if you're from another zodiac sign — The Igbo Wolf (@TheIgboWolf) February 19, 2021

Knight and Lady of the Order of Zodiac. LOL!

3.

With this , You should know 😊 https://t.co/va1NC0IYNh pic.twitter.com/wx3oMlZN4B — AYO OF 30BG NG PiErRo😈❣️ (@ayo30bg) February 19, 2021

Assault! Call the police.



4.

Gen Z: “Adjusts screen brightness”



Gen X: Neighbors!!! My child is an engineer pic.twitter.com/6pQ3uED5bE — TOLU 👑 (@Tolutheking) February 19, 2021

LMAO!! The accuracy.

5.

Some Ex BBN housemates can’t join this Gen Z and Millennials banter because they have 3 different age depending on the occasion. Interview age, Endorsement age and Wikipedia age — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) February 19, 2021

Their armies have saved this tweet. Run!

6.

Millennials when they mistakenly lock their laptop trackpad.



Gen Z: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uwgNyGPePO — AceOluwapelumi – {of Tech} (@theangelofpc) February 19, 2021

Accurate!

7.

*at an ATM Queue*



Gen Z: Are you the last person?



Nobody:



Millennials: God forbid! I am head and not the tail in Jesus name. pic.twitter.com/PcerKIauR4 — Rayo Kasali #TheAether (@RayoKasali) February 19, 2021

LOL. Looks like a Gen X response though.

8.

Once they manage to buy food and data for themselves.



Gen Z : I love the woman I'm becoming. pic.twitter.com/2ggs3T1dQ2 — dr_dreew 🇳🇬 (@seundreew) February 19, 2021

Missile.

9.

Gen Z enroute shukura birthday party… pic.twitter.com/0GnAJP5rHQ — Natural Of Ibadan🦍🦍🦍 (@SamuelGalax) February 19, 2021

Wokenism.

10.

Vendor: Gen z, you are to wear shoes with socks



Gen z: I feel uncomfortable in sock



Gen z👇👇.. pic.twitter.com/vODK2m9sFI — Vice President Shoemaker.👞👞 (@Ojbest5) February 19, 2021

It’s the audacity for me.

12.

Millennials : delete that tweet/ picture, it might affect you in future



Gen Z : pic.twitter.com/C1uTR0F30h — OTBoy 🦅 (@iamlampson) February 19, 2021

Rude!

12.

Sis! For people who start negotiating "mummy I'm on my way back home, daddy please my friends are still out" on a Friday night, they sure do have mouth lmao https://t.co/RzpB28O3nk — FK. (@fkabudu) February 19, 2021

End of discussion.