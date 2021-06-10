Ayra Starr travels to the future in sultry visuals for ‘Sare’

Ayra

It was back in January that Don Jazzy announced the signing of Ayra Starr to his Marvin empire, the 18-year-old talent who hijacked industry attention with her earnest, billowing vocals and star persona. It helps that Starr is in terminal teenagehood, able to harvest experiences around romantic relationships as candidly as writing them in a diary.

With the release of her eponymously titled debut EP, Starr’s versatility, that is the ability to shuffle between the sheen of pop to the weary, emotional depths of soul is breathtaking. All tied with an Afro-centric identity, of course. Now she has released the visuals of Sare, off the EP, which feels like a conceptual sci-fi film. Directed by Lekan, and in the future, a male character walks into a public showroom with framed memories of Starr hung on the walls. Each memory holds a segment of Starr’s life, and it’s hard to say if there’s a commodification of these experiences.

Taking a look into one of these memories puts him in a close orbit with Starr, who prances around in opulent, elaborate spaces. Dancers in red latex pants, or a solo scene where Starr moves sinuously in a white, gossamer outfit. The visuals is Starr at her most seductive, and continues in her theme of exploring young love against the backdrop of otherwordly, fictional futures.

Watch the video below

