Attorney-General of foolishness, Shekau again | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Oh shit🤣

Bringing this back to the tl pic.twitter.com/kKmtyvuJ1q — sonik_zak d hedgehog 2’0 (@sonik_zakk) May 20, 2021

The irony is that Lagos traffic is even more unbelievable

2.

AGF – Attorney General of Foolishness — Babasola Kuti Jr. 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@RealSolaKuti) May 20, 2021

Is this the real meaning?

3.

Army officers to Shekau later in the evening. pic.twitter.com/CP2udVJvfT — Premier (@SodiqTade) May 20, 2021

Lol, Twitter NG never disappoints

4.

Shekau watching the Nigerian army kill Shekau. pic.twitter.com/ub5arBE8hP — Bayo (@mister_ade5) May 20, 2021

Lol, these Shekau jokes are gonna be here a while

5.

Even Naruto no do like this https://t.co/9DK2CSYOEo — Gated Rat🛋 (@NeroSiegfried) May 20, 2021

More ridiculous than an anime character, Lol

6.

They way my English has improved, I can perhaps probably sometime though. pic.twitter.com/GE3CLebPQD — ᴘᴜʙᴇʀᴘʜᴏɴɪᴄ (@cee_4our) May 20, 2021

Lol…

7.

Man jubilates as “ice water” returns to Aba, Abia State pic.twitter.com/X8ESEaclDg — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 20, 2021

It’s back Ladies and Gentlemen



8.

Whenever Ben Ayade of Cross River is mentioned, I can never seem to forget this video! He has tried for the past five years, please cut him some slack 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/7vZfJ7ZKvd — Obaro🕑 (@obaroddy) May 20, 2021

Remember when this hero cried for his country?

9.

Can’t believe I spent 3hrs trying to charge my phone with my laptop😬😬😬 I could have just plugged my charger to the wall



Is this stress or …… pic.twitter.com/PxSTCpbOJN — BUSSIE👑👑 (@busayo_OT) May 19, 2021

Like leaving the fan on, even though you’re freezing cause you cannot interrupt this sleep

10.

Avocado and paw paw are two unnecessary things to exist — R. E. N. E (@irizzzy_) May 20, 2021

Agree or disagree?