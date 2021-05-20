Attorney-General of foolishness, Shekau again | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

The irony is that Lagos traffic is even more unbelievable

2.

Is this the real meaning?

3.

Lol, Twitter NG never disappoints

4.

Lol, these Shekau jokes are gonna be here a while

5.

More ridiculous than an anime character, Lol

6.

Lol…

7.

It’s back Ladies and Gentlemen

8.

Remember when this hero cried for his country?

9.

Like leaving the fan on, even though you’re freezing cause you cannot interrupt this sleep

10.

Agree or disagree?

