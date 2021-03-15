ASUU Strike 2.0, Village people in the abroad | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If ASUU really wants to get paid, it is just for them to liaise with some universities and simply fake a kidnap of about 5000 students, dress up as terrorists, upload videos and demand a 10-billion naira ransom.



Case settled – thank me later. 🧐#ASUU #JusticeForItunu — Humble Observer (@dhumbleobserver) March 15, 2021

Lol… Wahala like bandits

2.

Is there village people in the abroad?



Cos how do we explain this Hazard injury back to back?🤧 — Numen LA'BODE (@ItzLabode) March 15, 2021

Lol…

3.

The problem is not licking the mango…the problem is letting go of the seed 🙄 — Mozart (@KingMiko8) March 15, 2021

The accuracy of this tweet is spot on!

4.

Nigerian millennials: 2 Grammys.

Gen Z: 0

💀 — Omo Olope. (@Shutabug) March 15, 2021

Lol… The war on Twitter streets

5.

I love my bae

If she cries, I will cry. If she laughs, I will laugh. If she gets sick, I get sick too

If she dies, I'll miss her😤🙄 — Nonny (@Savagenonny) March 15, 2021

Lol… Didn’t see that coming…

6.

But why you go enter my dm with “Alaye”??😭 — Tife.❤️🌈 (@aspecofwood) March 15, 2021

The absolute ghetto!

7.

We girls actually know when a guy is staring at our boobs during a convo jsyk — Nwanyi Ocha💥 (@_Chito_P) March 15, 2021

Lol… them brothers know you know! Durh

8.

Every girl has tried sucking her breast before.



Nah lie?🤢 — 𝟚𝟙_𝘙𝘦𝘣𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘩🥤 (@21_Rebirth) March 15, 2021

What is this tweet??

9.

Coming to America 2 belongs in the trash, it's funny tho — 🌵 (@adeson_) March 15, 2021

Aunty, pick a struggle.

10.

I’m never texting with short words again in my life😭😭😭



So this girl told me her dad died then I replied with “awwwn Lol” and she blocked me😩…shebi Lol means Lot of love — 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙓 (@iamtunmise_) March 15, 2021

Lol.