ASUU: Holiday is coming | The #YNaijaCover

It’s that time of the year unless you consider that the Academic Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) has changed its timetable for strike actions. It used to be an end of the year party, where the party planners go back and forth jeopardising the future of the attendees.

In case you missed it and you are a student who wants to graduate, ASUU has hinted of another strike. And, these days they seem to be keen when they threaten. What’s the deal this time? The statement:

ASUU warns of fresh strike over unremitted deductions

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Sunday blamed the Federal Government, as well as the Accountant General of the Federation, over what it called the victimisation of its members. It said the Federal Government had refused to pay its members salaries despite the ‘no victimisation clause’ of the suspended strike. According to ASUU, while its members are back to their duty posts to work, the harsh economy being experienced due to unpaid salaries, and non-refund of deducted check-off dues will affect productivity. The Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, said the Federal Government failed to remit the deductions it made to the account of the union. The union warned that if pushed to the limit, “withdrawal of work in the nearest future may be inevitable.” Akinwole said while the government was paying outstanding five months salaries for those on a nominal role at an agonisingly slow pace, over 100 UI academic staff members were being owed salaries for between two to 10 months. ASUU on Twitter

The last face-off between Nigeria’s Federal Government and ASUU – called off December 23, 2020, wasted 275 days of everybody’s time. In the last ten years, students in Federal and some State-owned universities across Nigeria have been forced to spend over 732 days away from lecture halls.

Another one is looming in the shadows and we will be surprised if the FG allows this to happen.

But when you recall that early this year, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) drew our attention to the allocation of 5.6 per cent of the 2021 budget to education, you know another clubhouse just opened around the corner and the FG is everly ready. And, the party is happening when insecurity is one big headache the whole country is currently battling with.

If you choose to lament the disaffection of Nigerian leaders towards education, you will be regarded as the log in the wheel of progress. For now, Buharists will say, “did you not see how much was allocated? You want him to allocate the whole budget to education alone? Are you not aware of the progress we have experienced in the past couple of years? See what PDP did to education before they left, see how everything has improved.” You will be asked a litany of questions. Interestingly, you will be asked to look at blank spaces for your own answers.

Education in Nigeria has become a total boff – a gradual process that degenerated into what we have now.

It used to be just Nigerians wanting to travel out to experience the world and get a degree in the process. What we call Education Tourism. Now, it is Nigerians consciously leaving the country to get better education.

Recently, the Times Higher Education World University Ranking stated that three Nigerian universities, the University of Ibadan (UI), the Lagos State University (LASU) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG), emerged among the top 800 universities globally. In the fourth position is Covenant University, which was followed by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in the fifth position and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, ranked sixth.

In its usual manner, Nigerians skedaddled from conversations on the country’s poor education system and thought they should ‘rep their school’. If you asked how their University helped them achieve some level of academic prowess, you may be regarded as the Judas among the 200 million. “Let us celebrate our small wins,” they may say.

We forget that even the strike actions have done nothing to the system. Most times, what we see are a group of University lecturers insisting on equal pay with politicians. At other times, in some little way, they insist that it is for school system they are fighting. But then, you remember school politics and the embezzlement… – indeed, a story that has not yet been told.

Yet, it is galling to see that monies – in large quantities – are shared to bandits (more like terrorists) and looted at every opportunity, and University lecturers literally have to beg for their own monies.

We may need an insurrection for the country’s education system.

For now, as is the usual manner, let us pray that the FG does what is right and allow the country’s youth progress in life. The country is hard enough, delaying people in school is another extreme.