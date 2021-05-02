As the upsetting part of #TheVoiceNigeria comes to an end

The Voice Nigeria last night aired the last episode of its blind auditions for its 3rd season, and it may just be a relief to some.

For the last four weeks, Nigerians have been treated to the audition stage of The Voice, and its been mixed emotions for fans alike. The show, unlike its counter part; Nigerian Idol, boasts of a higher standard for its contestants in its audition stage.

The show, regardless of the country where it is aired prides itself on giving a platform to young aspiring singers who for the most part have a lot of talent already. So if you tune into the show for the hopeful yet clownish singers whose auditions are national spectacles and comic skits for social media, you will not find it on this show.

This is the reason why it is harder for fans to stomach the judges rejecting contestants who most people would presume are talented enough. In the eyes of a lot of fans, these singers did good enough to get the judges approval. Only those who know the crux and every facet of great vocals may understand the rationale behind their decision, and even then, the hyper sentiments synonymous with the Nigerians still play a factor. Many find it hard to hear or be told cold and hard truth, particularly one that appears discouraging.

Check your social media platforms and see a lot of people upset at the fact that the judges are “acting like God.” Luckily, the audition stages are over, and many who get upset at the judges rejection can just sit back and enjoy the show, knowing that eliminations are no longer based on whether a contestant is talented enough in the eyes of the judges but how much the competition outdid its rival.

Basically it is a competition now, and the fact that a winner must emerge is sure to make the audience feel more comfortable with decisions of the judges.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#NigerianIdol Review: 16-year-old Beyoncé, Comfort sneak into the hearts of Nigerians

This Sunday’s episode of Nigerian Idol saw the selection of the finest un-harvested singers in the country. Eleven contestants were ...

Chinedu Okafor May 2, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: The stars shun bright last night

Last night’s episode of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 marked the end of the audition phase. From here on, we ...

Chinedu Okafor April 25, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Is it fair to be “punished for someone else’s mistake?” | Theatre Week, Season 6

The Nigerian Idol Talent Show just moved from its preliminary stage to its second stage and to say things just ...

Chinedu Okafor April 25, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Glory! The funny auditions are over | Recap of Theatre Week, Season 6

If you tune into Nigerian Idol for the hilarious audition of contestants who sound like they are far from home, ...

Chinedu Okafor April 24, 2021

#TheVoiceNigeria: “If Davido was a participant, no judge would have turned”

Tonight marked the 5th episode of The Voice Nigeria, Season 3 and it’s safe to say that tonight’s episode so ...

Chinedu Okafor April 24, 2021

Is the standard for #TheVoiceNigeria too high?

Right off the bat, it is important to state that I may not be the best judge for a singing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail