As the upsetting part of #TheVoiceNigeria comes to an end

The Voice Nigeria last night aired the last episode of its blind auditions for its 3rd season, and it may just be a relief to some.

For the last four weeks, Nigerians have been treated to the audition stage of The Voice, and its been mixed emotions for fans alike. The show, unlike its counter part; Nigerian Idol, boasts of a higher standard for its contestants in its audition stage.

The show, regardless of the country where it is aired prides itself on giving a platform to young aspiring singers who for the most part have a lot of talent already. So if you tune into the show for the hopeful yet clownish singers whose auditions are national spectacles and comic skits for social media, you will not find it on this show.

This is the reason why it is harder for fans to stomach the judges rejecting contestants who most people would presume are talented enough. In the eyes of a lot of fans, these singers did good enough to get the judges approval. Only those who know the crux and every facet of great vocals may understand the rationale behind their decision, and even then, the hyper sentiments synonymous with the Nigerians still play a factor. Many find it hard to hear or be told cold and hard truth, particularly one that appears discouraging.

Check your social media platforms and see a lot of people upset at the fact that the judges are “acting like God.” Luckily, the audition stages are over, and many who get upset at the judges rejection can just sit back and enjoy the show, knowing that eliminations are no longer based on whether a contestant is talented enough in the eyes of the judges but how much the competition outdid its rival.

Basically it is a competition now, and the fact that a winner must emerge is sure to make the audience feel more comfortable with decisions of the judges.