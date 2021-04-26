Army commander feared dead as insurgents ‘take over’ Borno military base, UFC 261: Usman earns $1.5m from Masvidal win | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Army commander feared dead as insurgents ‘take over’ Borno military base

Commander of one of the Nigerian army’s battalions fighting insurgency in Borno may have been killed, military sources have told TheCable.

The commander who is a lieutenant colonel was feared killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents who attacked the military base in Mainok, Borno state, on Sunday, 25th April.

According to the publication, thirteen soldiers were also said to have been killed in the attack.

UFC 261: Usman earns $1.5m from Masvidal win

Nigeria’s UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has earned the sum of $1.5m after his second-round knockout win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, 25th April – The Punch reports

The fight which sold out over 15,000 tickets to fans lived up to the billing with the Nigerian fighter knocking out his opponent in the second round in front of his home supporters to retain his UFC title for the fourth time.

According to sportekz.com, Usman is set to smile to the bank with the sum of $1.5m while Masvidal will earn as much as $900,000 thanks to the crowd at the venue and a high Pay Per View sale for the match.

Keyamo: Eedris Abdulkareem was desperate to support Buhari for money

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has accused Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem of resorting to blackmail after failing to extort money to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration – Premium Times reports

The minister made these claims via his official Twitter handle where he also shared screenshots of text message exchanges between himself and the rapper to back his claims.

Southeast governors, leaders insist on Ebube Agu

Southeast governors on Sunday, 25th April, disclosed that the legal framework for Ebube Agu has been set in motion – The Nation reports

The governors are directing attorneys-general of the five states to propose laws to give the outfit legal teeth to curb security challenges in the region.

“The attorneys-general and commissioners for Justice of the Southeast states have been directed to work with the Joint Security Committee to come up with the amendment of the existing state laws to reflect the new Ebube Agu outfit,” they said.

SON to destroy N600m worth of substandard tyres

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed plans to destroy substandard tyres worth over N600 million – The Guardian reports

According to the Director-General, Farouk Salim, the tyres were unsafe and unfit for Nigerian roads.

Farouk explained that the products were stuffed in over 100 containers and has failed the integrity tests.

‘’This is a very dangerous situation because people’s lives are at stake and our roads are not safe because of something like this. We have no idea how these tyres got into this country. We are not at the ports and it did not come through us and they do not have papers with us that the goods have been cleared,” he said.