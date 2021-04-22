Army Chief: More funds needed to tackle insecurity, Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus dies after illness | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Army Chief: We need more funds to tackle insecurity

Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, has requested members of the senate to improve funding for the military to purchase equipment and weapons to tackle insecurity – The Cable reports

Attahiru stated this on Wednesday, 21st April, while receiving the senate committee on army in his office. He also stated that the support of the lawmakers is needed to assist the military to defeat all security threats.

“To curb and finally defeat these threats, the Nigerian army requires equipment, weapons, armour fighting vehicles, platforms, and various combat enablers,” he said.

House of Representative minority leader demands Pantami’s resignation

Ndudi Elumelu, The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday 21st April, called for the resignation or suspension of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami, for alleged ‘links to extremists’ – Premium Times reports

In his motion, Mr Elumelu disclosed that as a serving member of the House, he cannot allow Mr Pantami to continue to serve as a minister of the federal government.

“As a serving member of this House, I have been called by several members of his constituency that why would I be in the House while a man with links to extremism will be allowed to remain a minister. It will be out of place for me to be in this chamber and allow a man with links to extremism to remain a minister…….he should either resign or be suspended,” he said.

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus dies after brief illness

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu, popularly called Ada Jesus, is dead – The Punch reports

The comedienne who had been battling kidney disease that left her incapacitated accelerated her birthday two days ago before passing.

Harrison Gwamnishu who had been taking care of her announced her death via an Instagram post.

Awoniyi named in Mouscron’s all-time XI

Nigerian footballer, Taiwo Awoniyi, has been named in Royal Excel Mouscron’s all-time XI notwithstanding that he has only spent two years at the club – The Nation reports

The talented player who is currently on loan at Union Berlin from Liverpool had two separate loan spells with the Belgian side.

Awoniyi has also had a rough start to his senior career since signing for Liverpool in 2015. And his contract with the Reds is set to run till 2023, however, he has spent every season out on loan.



Importers lose N16bn yearly to foreign shipping firms

For over three years now, importers from Nigeria have been paying an arbitrary fee of N16 billion yearly as container deposit fees to foreign shipping companies – The Guardian reports

Hassan Bello, The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), disclosed this during a press conference in Lagos as he described the fee as exploitation.

“We at the NSC are currently working towards the removal of container deposit fee payment by Nigerian importers. It will be removed very soon. We are currently working with the NICOM to see an end to these arbitrary charges. I also have a committee in my office working on this,” he said.