Arewa Twitter Anthem, Wahala for Akokites | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Arise O Arewa twitter

Haram’s call obey

To serve our selective bigotry

With fanaticism and strength and faith

The sins of Rahama and other infidels

Shall never be in vain

To serve with keypad and data

One bigotry bound in jihad, oppression and disunity



END — Femi Salawu (@TraQman) January 25, 2021

Fanaticism, strength and faith for us!

2.

Arewa Twitter is trending because of Bashir Elrufa'i and wife. Am I the only one that don't give a fuck about it? — Abu – Sadeeq (@Dongarrus1) January 25, 2021

Set awon I don care

3.

As site no gree load, unilag’s online class is 23 minutes vn on WhatsApp — Baby girl🇨🇦 (@Busolamiiii) January 25, 2021

Wahala for Akokites o

4.

Lmao lowkey some of us are happy the Unilag site can’t be reached

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUTOCp7Wl8 — Somadina d Ginger Lord 🎤 (@somaginger_) January 25, 2021

After all that ASUU madness???

5.

Being a light sleeper sucks. But on the bright side, I can take an unlimited number of short naps during the day. — Dami of Abuja (@Dami_Eke) January 25, 2021

Lol… Do not read this differently.

6.

Child NOT bride. Nigeria needs to do better pic.twitter.com/ZZi2AEbpoa — Africa story Live (@AfricaStoryLive) January 25, 2021

To think that you have to see this for a whole year!

7.

If you are looking for Jesus Christ status , may be you should go and collect your pastor phone number — D GREAT ORACLE (@AdeyefaPeter) January 25, 2021

What is this tweet?

8.

Meanwhile, i hear childbirth can kill a womans libido. Make una dey yarn this thing well whether person go prepare to enter seminary. — Uncle London (@manmustwack) January 24, 2021

Lol…

9.

My English has been really terrible lately. Please bear with me, guys, it’s not my fault. I was not colonised properly. 🤧 — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 25, 2021

*Side eye* *Side eye*

10.

If she's got nice big boobs, put a crown on her head. — Nielo🦍🦅 (@vibes__N) January 25, 2021

People still tweet like this? In 2021?