Arewa Twitter Anthem, Wahala for Akokites | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Fanaticism, strength and faith for us!

2.

Set awon I don care

3.

Wahala for Akokites o

4.

After all that ASUU madness???

5.

Lol… Do not read this differently.

6.

To think that you have to see this for a whole year!

7.

What is this tweet?

8.

Lol…

9.

*Side eye* *Side eye*

10.

People still tweet like this? In 2021?

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac January 25, 2021

Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Ondo eviction begins today, South-West govs, Miyetti Allah meet Monday, 25 January 2021 is said to be the deadline imposed ...

Michael Isaac January 22, 2021

Kano bans clubs, concerts and street parties | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kano bans clubs, concerts, street parties Kano State Government has placed a ban on clubs, concerts, street parties and other ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

What makes men go ‘gaga’, Comparing Laycon and Nasty C | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 21, 2021

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in government agencies | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

VP Osinbajo demands sanctions for fraud in govt agencies Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has expressed fears over a survey ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

Harmattan in January, BBNaija fan emojis, Investing in your brothers | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac January 20, 2021

FG to pay 24.3 million ‘poor Nigerians’ N729bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to pay 24.3 million poor Nigerians N729bn The Federal Government on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 said about 24.3 million ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail