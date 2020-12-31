Are you thriving emotionally or merely surviving? | The Daily Vulnerable

There is a concept from the research of human flourishing, that we call emotional survival at Joy, Inc. It is the idea that people think they are okay when they are merely surviving emotionally. 

Emotional survival is the woman living with her husband whom she doesn’t talk to. She can survive it, she can just keep going, but that’s not optimal.

That is not what you want. 

Emotional survival is when friends who are sleeping with each other’s partners constantly and fight over it. They say they are friends and okay, that’s emotional survival.

Emotional survival are situations that tighten your your emotions. You know that you don’t feel the way that you would rather feel in this situation. It’s that good enough to just merely survive every difficult moment, what you want to do is thrive.

What you want is to be in a space where you are feeling optimally in this situation.

To go from survival to thriving you have to engage what you are feeling. You have to discuss the issues with your partner. You have to discuss the issues with your friend. You have to engage, process and transform the negative emotion into a positive energy loop. 

Too many of us living are simply just surviving. The real evidence that you’re thriving is that you’re happy, joyful, and you’re at peace. 

If that is no where you are, you have more work to do on your emotions.

