Are you really lonely? | The Daily Vulnerable

When some of my younger friends say they are lonely, I sometimes find it very amusing.

“What’s the manifestation of your loneliness?” I often ask.

“I’m home alone”, “I don’t have any friends”, they say.

So, I ask them if they have offered to volunteer at an orphanage, or attend an event, or generate content, or teach people how to make money through YouTube.

They say no.

The problem is that there is a particular friend they want; a particular company they want to keep, and unless they get that specific kind of friend, or that specific kind of lover, or that specific kind of life, they will stay at home mourning, thinking they are lonely. 

There are 20 million people in Lagos. There are 200 million people in Nigeria. I think there are 450 million people in West Africa, and at the last count, I think there are minimally 6 billion people in the world.

It is almost impossible for anybody who is really thinking about others, not just themselves to be truly lonely in this big wide world.

So, the next time you think you are lonely, you need to ask yourself this: “am I really lonely? Or am I insisting that unless my life is a certain way, I will not go out of my way to put out positive energy in the world?”

The problem isn’t that there is nothing to do. It is that you are refusing to do the little that you can to build the life you truly want.

