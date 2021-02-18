APC Youths ask Buhari to sack Lai Mohammed, Niger gov meets Buhari over Kagara abduction | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

APC Youths ask Buhari to sack Lai Mohammed

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara South, under the umbrella of the APC Youth Stakeholders, on Wednesday, 17th February, pleaded with the President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, from his cabinet – The Punch reports

Tiamiyu Mumini, the chairman of the forum, made the request in a press conference in Ilorin, where he described the minister as a self-serving politician.

“This is a man who surrounds himself with aides who are non Kwarans. He stubbornly refused to pick Kwarans as aides, perhaps that is why he is far from the realities on ground. We want him removed because he cannot have his son in the Lagos House of Assembly while he ventures on mortgaging the future of Kwara State youths by causing chaos in the ruling party,” Tiamiyu said.

Niger gov meets Buhari over Kagara abduction

Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello, met with The President, Muhammadu Buhari, in the evening of Wednesday 17th February over the Kagara abduction – The Cable reports

The meeting which was held at Aso rock was in response to the report of 27 abducted students from a Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state.

According to reports, three staff and 12 family members at the school were also kidnapped by the bandits.

Zamfara Lawmakers urge Buhari to consider amnesty for repentant bandits

Some Nigerian lawmakers from Zamfara have urged the president to consider giving amnesty to repentant bandits – Premium Times reports

Their request was said to have happened in the wake of the Kagara abduction in Niger. While the abduction happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 17th February, the lawmakers, in Abuja, resolved that amnesty for repentant bandits will be best.

3 dead, many displaced, as fire ravaged IDPs camp fire in Maiduguri

Three persons have been reported dead and about 3,600 other displaced in a fire incident that ravaged an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Customs Area of Maiduguri – The Guardian reports

The Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, made this announcement to newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday, 17th February.

Kolo also disclosed that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday also affected food items. She further explained that an earlier incident occurred early Tuesday morning, while the second incident occurred in the afternoon at about 2 p.m., razing down about 600 shelters.

