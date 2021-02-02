Always be prepared | The Daily Vulnerable

Adeola Azeez

Four lessons I that have stayed with me over the years.

Always be prepared.

You know yourself, your capacity, and your ability. You know what you want and what you don’t want. For the things you want, always be prepared.

I have learnt over the past four years to manage my expectations. When I expect a position or reaction and I don’t get it, I can be hugely dissapointed.

To avoid this, remember to be prepared, manage your expectation and don’t judge.

Finally, be adaptable. Coronavirus has shown us a reality check, reminding us to be adaptable.

N.B.: Adeola Azeez is the former Deputy Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Nigeria. The extended play of this interview will also be available on the podcast from 10:00am (WAT) on Wednesday.

