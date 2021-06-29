Alian Tribe, Bandhitz, and Elixir Bands emerging as fan favourites on Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

Last week, the ten bands competing to become the Extra Special Band of this season had the opportunity to rehearse and work with their celebrity coach Ade Bantu to prepare their performances ahead of this week’s competition.  

It was a HighLife themed night, with six out of the ten bands performing their rendition of famous Nigerian highlife tracks. The bands that performed were: Alian TribeMayansUpdate Vibes, Bandhitz, TriTunez and Elixir.   

While Bandhitz, Elixir and The Alian Tribe Bands brought their A-Game and impressed the judges, Update Vibes received mixed reactions, with Cobhams sharing that it was an “okay performance, but good was not good enough for the competition.” 

In the next episode, the remaining four bands will perform their Highlife songs, and the judges will pick the bottom three bands, one of which will be eliminated from the competition. With all the bands giving their best, we can’t wait to find out who the judges pick! Next week’s show promises to be even more exciting.  

Catch the show live on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 every Saturday at 7 pm, with repeats on Wednesdays at 9 pm. You can also follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand, and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout).  

Trophy Extra Special Band is brought to you by Trophy Extra Special Stout. 

