Akeredolu fires back at Malami over open grazing | The #YNaijaCover

Following the protracted issue of invasive cattle grazing in Southwestern states by herdsmen, the Southern Governors’ Forum are resolute in their stand banning open grazing.

President of the forum Rotimi Akeredolu just revealed they are ready to defend the legality of their decision in court, in response to the statement by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

This is the YNaija Cover for today.

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 20, 2021

Calabar Rover: Governor Ben Ayade exits the PDP for his dream club | The #YNaijaCover

The Nigerian political climate experienced some mild drama on Thursday, as Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, made public his defection ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 19, 2021

‘Second coming’ of Nigeria Air; to be or not to be ? | The #YNaijaCover

The Federal Government says the new national carrier, Nigeria Air is expected to start operation in the first quarter of ...

Ado Aminu May 17, 2021

Slaptivism: Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah and the ‘hand of justice’ | The #YNaijaCover

Ahmad Isah, a media personality and host of ‘Brekete Family’ – a program that offers ordinary citizens a platform to ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2021

Baa Baa Black Sheep: Buhari’s son-in-law declared wanted over $65m ‘fraud’ | The #YNaijaCover

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Gimba Yau ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq April 30, 2021

Truth and Dare: The Father Mbaka/APC new dance. How low is too low? | The #YNaijaCover

This weekend may not be one of the most delightful for ‘fiery cleric,’ Father Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq April 28, 2021

First Laden: Remi Tinubu incurs wrath of Nigerians over ‘side remarks’ at the Senate | The #YNaijaCover

Ever heard of insecurity that affects only members of a particular party in Nigeria? You probably have not. Has someone ...

