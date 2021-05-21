Akeredolu fires back at Malami over open grazing | The #YNaijaCover

Following the protracted issue of invasive cattle grazing in Southwestern states by herdsmen, the Southern Governors’ Forum are resolute in their stand banning open grazing.

President of the forum Rotimi Akeredolu just revealed they are ready to defend the legality of their decision in court, in response to the statement by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

