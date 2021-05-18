Akada Children’s Book Festival 2001 registration commences May 27

The annual Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is making its return for its third edition scheduled to take place from July 1st– 3rd 2021 with registration commencing on 27th, May 2021. Reckoned as the first children’s book festival in Nigeria, the Akada Children’s Book Festival is an event that highlights children’s books written by African writers or books written by authors from around the world for a diverse audience of children, and most importantly reiterates and fosters healthy reading and literary habits in Children.

According to the World Culture Score Index, Nigeria has one of the lowest reading cultures in the world, with figures from the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education indicating that four out of ten primary school students are unable to read for comprehension. 

The Akada Children’s Book Festival was set up to bridge this gap and encourage for active participation, story time and bonding session between parents and children, as well as improve their cognitive development. The festival is organized by Clever Clogs Books, a niche publishing house focusing on the development of Nigerian-themed children’s picture books for early readers, with the desire to see Nigeria achieve a 100 percent literacy rate within their lifetime.

Announcing plans for this year’s edition, the convener of the festival said 

“The #AkadaChildrensBookFestival 2021 will comprise of a 3-day programme of virtual activities featuring professional workshops for children’s book writers, illustrators, publishers, author-led book readings, book chats, fun mini-workshops for children, theatre, music, dance and insightful sessions for parents and teachers.”

With a line-up of the country’s most revered and best-selling children’s authors and illustrators, this year’s virtual festival promises to be educative, inspiring, and entertaining to children and adults alike.

Since its inception in April, 2019, the Akada Children’s Book Festival has attracted over 1400 attendees. Subsequently, in 2020, the festival adapted to a virtual convergence bringing #Akada2020AtHome to audiences across the world with over 1600 participants. The third edition of the Akada Children’s Book festival is supported by British Council and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Visit akadafestival.org to register and for more information.

For media related inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor May 17, 2021

Davido celebrates 10 years in the fame with talent competition and $10,000 cash prizes in partnership with Orbit

Since his breakout 10 years ago, Davido has become one of the highest profile artists in the country’s history. His ...

Sponsor May 13, 2021

Nigerian Stars Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Teni set to excite audiences at Africa Day Concert 2021

The highly anticipated Africa Day Concert 2021 have announced the next global wave of talent set to take the stage ...

Bernard Dayo May 12, 2021

Netflix releases first trailer for Lupin season two

Last week, Netflix shared teased first images of the Lupin season two, and ahead of the French crime thriller returning ...

Sponsor May 11, 2021

UAC Foods Limited unveils new Gala variants – Gala Spicy and Gala classic

Crafted to deliver more value, the new Gala Spicy and Gala Classic variants come in a bigger size, offering more ...

Sponsor May 11, 2021

TECNO Camon 17 makes a stunning debut with a vibrant fashion show

Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO, has taken centre stage once again with the newest phone in its CAMON series ...

Sponsor May 10, 2021

TECNO’s CBeyond comes to an end with a bang; names 6 winners

TECNO’s Cbeyond campaign has come to a triumphant end, with the smartphone brand coming through on its promise to give ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail