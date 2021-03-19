Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after months away, Doctors threaten strike over insurance for ‘Dead Members’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after months away

Wife of The President and First Lady to Nigerians, Aisha Buhari, has returned to Nigeria after several months of absence – The Cable reports

According to the publication, an undisclosed source at the presidential villa made this information available. Aisha Buhari has not been sighted at any public events since October 2020.

The first lady has reportedly spent the last five months in Dubai.

Doctors threaten strike over insurance for ‘Dead Members’

The National Association of Resident Doctors has disclosed that families of frontline doctors, who died due to COVID-19, have been abandoned despite N500bn released by the Federal Government last year for COVID-19 response – The Punch reports

Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, The National President of NARD, disclosed this in an interview with the publication on Thursday, 18th March.

“The families of doctors who died of COVID-19 have not been paid. They have been left behind and their families are struggling. Resident doctors under GIMFIS (Government Integrated Financial Management Information System; an IT-based system for budgeting and accounting) haven’t been paid in over three months and you are trying to curb brain drain?” He said

Hijab: Kwara Governor gives affected schools ultimatum

Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has directed principals, teachers and staff of the 10 schools shut down over hijab controversy to reopen their institutions come Friday, 19th March, or face disciplinary actions.

Bello Abubakar, The Executive Chairperson of the commission, in a statement revealed that the teachers must resume preparing their final year students for their external examinations.

“Alhaji Abubakar also warned all stakeholders against taking law into their hands, stressing that the peace meeting continues between the government and the stakeholders,” the statement read.

UFC: Israel Adesanya eyes Jones fight

Nigerian fighter, Israel Adesanya has pointed out that a future fight with Jon Jones is still likely to happen despite his flop at light-heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz – The Punch reports

While many believe Adesanya would become a two-weight champion the power and size of the Polish champion were just too much for him at UFC 259. Jones, however, is moving up to heavyweight, so the chances of him taking on the middleweight champion seem slim.

Benue begins COVID-19 vaccination

Benue Government has commenced vaccination of its residents against COVID-19 – The Guardian reports

Flagging off the exercise, Thursday, 18th March, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom called on the people to voluntarily present themselves for vaccination.

“As we take the vaccine, we must also continue to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols, including frequent hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, maintenance of physical distance and use of face masks,” he said.