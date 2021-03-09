Aisha Buhari breaks silence after months | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Bill recommending imprisonment for discrimination against old people passes second hearing

The Older Persons Bill 2020, sponsored by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, has passed a second hearing in the Senate – The Punch reports

According to the bill, there is a prescribed six-month jail term for anyone who discriminates against anyone above 60 years in Nigeria. The bill also recommends N2m fine against any corporate institution which commits such offence against older people in the society.

Bandits abducts 19 people in Niger

Armed bandits have reportedly abducted 19 people in a deadly attack in Kutunku village in Wushishi LGA of Niger state – The Cable reports

According to reports, the bandits invaded the village at around 1 am on Monday, 8th March, and operated for at least two hours. Two residents confirmed the attack, with one saying the bandits trekked back to the bush where they parked their motorcycles.

Headteacher of Kutunku, Danjuma Tukura, said six women were taken hostage during Monday’s attack.

IGP: ‘I can remain in office till 2023 0r 2024’

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has revealed to the Federal High Court in Abuja that the law permits him to remain in office till either 2023 or 2024 – Premium Times reports

The IGP disclosed this in a court document filed to counter a suit challenging the three-month extension granted him by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.

Adamu argued through his lawyer, that his tenure never closed on February 1. He states that the new Nigeria Police Act gave him a four-year tenure which would only lapse in either 2023 or 2024.

IWD: ‘Do more or women’ – Aisha Buhari charge leaders

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari charged leaders across the country to do more to free women from biases – The Guardian reports

The first lady’s comment is contained in the goodwill message she sent to Nigerian women to commemorate IWD. However, this will be her first official statement after about five months of silence on national or personal issues.

COVID-19 Updates

371 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-102

Enugu-65

Edo-56

FCT-23

Ogun-20

Osun-18

Bayelsa-18

Rivers-15

Kaduna-14

Plateau-10

Oyo-8

Bauchi-7

Kano-5

Delta-4

Nasarawa-3

Niger-2

Ekiti-1



158,906 confirmed

138,502 discharged

1,982 deaths pic.twitter.com/DlLJjXqdZj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 8, 2021