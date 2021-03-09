Aisha Ahmad, Dr Dere Awosika, others billed to speak at Access Bank’s IWD Fireside chat on workplace stereotypes, gender balance

Access Bank

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the W Initiative of Access Bank Plc has announced that its International Women’s Day Fireside Chat will hold on Thursday, March 11th 2021. 

The Fireside chat is themed: ‘Take the Center Stage: Speak Up!’. Through the event, the Bank seeks to analyse and offer solutions to how women can maintain assertiveness in the workplace, own their voice as well as identify and handle imposter syndrome. Other conversation areas include the importance of flexible work environments in encouraging engagement and retention for women in the workplace and leveraging intersectionality in the workplace. 

Speaking on the event, the Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank, Ayona Trimnell, stressed the need for “increased discussions about real challenges that affect women in the workplace.”  

“The peculiarities of the global community today means that we are awakened to the successes women can achieve given the right systems and platforms for expression. We are also aware of the gaps and stereotypes that need to be challenged if we are to achieve the ultimate goal of this month’s commemoration – gender balance and equality.

Women daily are seen through the lens of stereotypes that exist in the society, marketplace, in the government, corporate organisations, to name a few. Hence to achieve our objectives as women, we need to champion conversations that will cause changes in the various spheres of the society. At Access Bank, we do not only support women but also promote safe spaces for conversations that will further improve lives and the forthcoming Fireside chat is a testament to this fact. We look forward to hosting remarkable women across all walks of life to discuss the best way to chart a course for change”, she concluded.

Amongst the confirmed speakers and panellists for the event are Aisha Ahmad, CFA, Deputy Governor, FSS, CBN; Dr Dere Awosika, Chairman, Access Bank Plc.; Pearl Uzokwe, Director for Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group Limited; Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director, Guinness; Rabi Adetoro, Senior Manager, Talent and Career Management, MTN Nigeria, and Folake Adeniyi Adeleye, Int’l HR Leader, Certified Executive Coach, Founder, Coachivate. Interested participants can join the virtual conversation at 11 am on March 11, 2021, using the link: https://thewcommunity.com/international-womens-day-2021/

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor March 10, 2021

itel treats customers to exclusive cocktails with Olamide, retains him as brand ambassador

Roses are red, violets are blue, but for itel Nigeria, customers deserve something new. A customer-centric brand whose slogan is ...

Sponsor March 10, 2021

Here are 7 facts you need to know about Nigerian Idol season 6

Popular reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is back and will hit DStv and GOtv screens in March 2021. The ...

Sponsor March 10, 2021

Havenhill raises 1.89 Billion from NIDF for mini-grid roll out across Nigeria

As part of its strategic focus on energy access and clean energy for Nigerians, Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt ...

Sponsor March 9, 2021

Polaris Bank rewards second millionaire, 60 other winners in its second ‘Save & Win’ promo draw

Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra has emerged as ...

Sponsor March 9, 2021

Digital Agency Beyondperception.io announces its IWD Webinar – Tech, Her and the Future

Every year on the 8th of March, people all over the world celebrate women for their invaluable contribution to the ...

Sponsor March 8, 2021

“I never wanted a job, I wanted to create jobs” – Jerry Mallo on Public Eye

Funmi Iyanda kicked off the first Sunday of March by discussing education in Nigeria with Jerry Mallo, the CEO of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail