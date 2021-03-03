Ahmadu Bello University, FUT Minna, Bayero University…See the top 10 universities in Northern Nigeria | From The Masterlist

Depending on their product and marketing strategy, companies are known to reach and seek out a youth and student audience. Marketers often visit educational institutions to sell their items, host exhibits and engage with a large number of young people. Based on Cybermetrics Lab’s most recent ranking, we’ve compiled a list of the best universities in Northern Nigeria, which you can include in your next marketing campaign.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria: Ahmadu Bello University is a public university in Nigeria. The Federal Government Research University of Zaria is situated in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. As the University of Northern Nigeria, ABU was founded on October 4, 1962. The university has two campuses in Zaria: Samaru and Kongo.

Federal University of Technology, Minna: The Federal University of Technology, Minna is a Nigerian university owned by the federal government. It was created on February 1, 1983. The aim of its development is to bring the nation’s push for the much-needed self-reliance in Science, Engineering, and, particularly, Technology into action. It is a technical university with a specialized emphasis.

Bayero University, Kano: Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a Nigerian university that is based in Kano, Kano State. It was established in 1975, when Bayero University College was renamed and upgraded from university college to university. It is Kano State’s first university.

University of Abuja: The University of Abuja is a Nigerian tertiary institution situated in Abuja, the country’s capital. It was established as a dual-mode university on January 1, 1988 with the mandate to operate traditional and distance learning programs. The University’s academic work started in 1990 with the matriculation of its first students.

University of Maiduguri, Borno: The University of Maiduguri is a federal university in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Nigeria’s federal government founded the university in 1975 with the aim of it being one of the country’s main higher-education institutions. It has a college of medicine and faculties of agriculture, arts, dentistry, education, engineering, law, management science, pharmacy, science, social science, and veterinary medicine, with a total enrollment of about 25,000 students.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto: Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (formerly University of Sokoto) is one of four universities established by the Federal Government of Nigeria in September 1975, following the establishment of three University Colleges.

Federal University Dutse, Jigawa: The Federal University of Dutse (FUD) is one of nine universities founded by Nigeria’s federal government since 2011. Both undergraduate and graduate programs are available at FUD.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, established in 1988, is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the city of Bauchi. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) is a coeducational Nigerian higher education institution that is officially recognised by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria.

Kwara State University: The Nigerian Universities Commission registered Kwara State University, also known as KWASU, as the 77th university in the country. It is Nigeria’s 95th university to be accredited. The university was established in 2009 by Dr. Bukola Saraki’s administration, with the aim of being more than a traditional Nigerian university. It was created to serve as a forum for volunteerism and entrepreneurship in the city.

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi: The University of Agriculture, Makurdi is a Nigerian university located in Makurdi, Benue State. Following the recommendations of a 1987 federal government White Paper on Higher Education Curriculum and Development in Nigeria, the university was founded in 1988.

