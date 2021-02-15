Afrobeats’ best Rema and Tiwa Savage tapped for Stefflon Don’s ‘Can’t Let You Go’ remix

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don has enlisted Tiwa Savage and Rema, two of Afrobeats’ homegrown mascots, for the remix of her single Can’t Let You Go released last year October. The song is arguably Stefflon’s best tryout at Nigerian-tinged Afropop, code-switching with Yoruba and pidgin layered on the genre’s most recognisable signatures of percussions and repeating vocals.

The remix is accompanied by a Sims-esque video: the British-Jamaican artiste disembarks from a spacecraft as an animated version, on a tropical island, wearing a bodysuit done in silver and magneta, evoking Beyonce’s Thierry Mugler’s gold corset for her Sweet Dreams video (this detail is harmless, trust us).

Rema and Tiwa Savage presents themselves as animated renderings too, taking the song to fresh heights. When Savage mentions kpekus in her verse, you already know the remix is an Afrobeats masterstroke.

