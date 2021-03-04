Afro UK’s Runway Trybe virtual show 2020

Afroukonline Runway Trybe 2020

In the midst of the misgivings and frustrations brought upon us by the covid19 pandemic…

Afro UK Runway Trybe came to our rescue! They appeared like the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, gave us hope with an explosive blend of good music, beautiful men, yes! with ravishing Black bodies, goddesses draped in heavenly pieces, the African Xfactor, stunning African Prints: ankara, wool, silk, cotton, etc. and a cosy ambience, no place like @xxistlagos.

Frankly, I can only promise to walk you guys through it to the best of my ability, but words can fail me or get lost in translation, so, I’d implore you all to go watch the video online.

DESIGNERS

Beth Raiwe says fashion is her instant language. @raiwebeth is the first designer to take the spotlight, her designs are intentional. The designer makes dramatic collections with African Prints (Ankara).

The models all had their hair done in ponytails; this highlighted their portrait-like physiques. To say the least, her pieces are as alluring as she is, almost like she leaves a piece of herself on her designs. Beth Raiwe is a show stopper, her brilliant and explicit pieces are just perfect for the Runway.

House of Temmy – @houseoftemmyofficial, BUGI COLLECTION, 2020.

Temilade had male models wearing colourful, flowery, well – detailed and impeccably sewn silk blouses with balloon sleeves, guys!

His designs are surreal and magical, if you live for the unconventional; daring, intriguing, weird, and obnoxious fashion or​ let’s just say you want to cause a traffic of stares with your outfit, then @houseoftemmyofficial is your plug.

Owunmichic – @owunmiclothings, much like her brand name, the designer’s TORERA 2020 COLLECTION, are chic, classy and versatile. She makes her fabrics come to live. HER DESIGNS ENTAILS SMOKEY ANKARA PRINTS WITH SILK. She is definitely the queen of the runway.

Cute-Saint – @ cutesaint.ng Divination A/W 2020 Compaign. “The collection explores the beauty of underutilized “Funtua” (a locally produced textile from the Northern part of Nigeria), which was taken through eco – friendly dying process to give the final Batik Prints.”

Colourful Batiks, black bodies playing in an open field, hmm… definitely a sight for sore eyes. Can’t find the right words for what the International designer does with his Batik, but, it’s bold, edge-cutting, and monumental. A time when fashion might be Africa’s crude oil is upon us, and @cutesaint.ng has come to STAY!

A sneak peek behind the scenes, shows the models – human hangers as they’re popularly called, being dolled up and prepped for the runway. Some are just lost in thoughts, while a few are engaged in a rather dramatic argument, others girled up for the camera. The stylists too, are not left out of the fun, although they’re focused on the task at hand; making the models look their best, thank you guys!

Sahar – @thesaharcompany – featured his TRIBE COLLECTION, “#STATEMENTPIECE, #OJUTIRI, #LIGHTWEIGHT two-piece tribal collection.” He playfully combines adires and other African Prints to arrive at a wow effect!

His pieces exudes this Lagos King of the party kinda vibe: a touch of chill and class. So guys, you want to look dapper but breezy in a two piece or tee, right? Head to @thesaharcompany now!

Becz Clothing – @beczclothing’s designs are captivating and stunning. Becz’ New Collections entails #LULURIBBONDRESS, #ZUMADRESS, #NANCYDRESS.

During a chat with her, she expressed her disdain for failure, and it’s quite glaring that with such grammed pieces, she’s definitely a trendsetter. We are always on the on the lookout for her latest designs.

Ibrahimwoods – @ibrahimwoodsofficial’s caption on his page, his CAPSULE COLLECTION, “AGAINST ALL ODDS” “is a simple but sophisticated design crafted with more attention to details. Every piece in this collection is aesthetically crafted minimalist tailored to suit/taste”. What woman doesn’t like her man looking like a money bag? For the record, his exquisite and mesmerizing designs will blow your mind.

Alan Cruzer – @alancruzerbespoke is definitely the king of showmanship. His outfit titled ss19 collecton; an array of delicious pieces – suits that went to “Harvard”.

Coming from a man who applauds clothes as being animate objects, because we live in them, one would expect that the best is only his starting point not a destination. Absolutely no words, for the amount of finesse he puts into making his pieces.

Usay – @usaybytomi is a model and designer. One of his caption says, “The brand appeals to a wide range of stylish people, who are not afraid to stand out and make a statement. Join the CLAN of USAY!

Plus, his designs are unlike anything you have ever seen; uniquely African and ideal for exportation.

Nikbee Stitches – @nikbeestitches’ designs are a line up of sophistication. Her ankara pieces meshed intrinsically with the model’s bodies, coupled with the effect nature gave it. Trust me, it was like experiencing Heaven on Earth.

GUEST DESIGNERS

Quophi Akotuah – @quophiakotuaghana.

He is a seasoned Ghanaian designer. He dazzles us with his CAP SULE COLLECTION, “The creation of his CAP SULE wardrobe is to feature only a few and most essential items of clothing, which are function ready, commercial, i.e. dress for the job and the life you want.

Additionally, his flair for unpopular colours and combinations is a timely fashion innovation.

Ibrahim Fernandez – @ibrahimfernandez.

He is from Cote d’ivoire. His ollections are bound to make any anyone feel beautiful. His designs also cater for different body sizes, they are animated, flamboyant and defining.

If you’re looking for clothes that will make you feel absolute, whole, complete… then it’s best you hurry down to @ibrahimfernandez.

Nuvi Creative – @NuviCreative is a Cameroonian designer known for his inspirational and thrilling designs. His collection of African Prints and silk, speak of the uniqueness of both the Designer and Africa.

Kai’s Divo Collection – @kaisdivocollection is a phenomenal Ugandan designer, his Collection HOPE is definitely the King of the Runway. His pieces are ABSOLUTELY glorious!

The models walked with poise and it seemed like the outfits were one with their souls; they just glided to a rather suspenseful soundtrack: it was like an action packed movie – accuracy, suspense, and precision. Watching it gives goose bumps, to say the least, it’s breathtaking.

Ade Bakare – @adebakarecouture’s reputation precedes him, he is the headlining dersigner, because he has been accorded international recognitions, and won himself a ton of awards, both local and international.

His designs are explicit and unapologetically African but not restrictive. His pieces resonates the awe of the Modern African consciousness – his designs are enchanting; they come with healing powers. Ade’s pieces will make your physical flaws and insecurities fade out in a blip.

Needless to say, that his collections are dynamic, not transient. It’s pretty obvious, he listens to the changes and trends of the Modern African society. You would also agree that, his pieces tamed the models, and not the other way round. We most definitely saved the best for the last.

After an hour of indulging in mind-boggling and therapeutic fabric (majorly African Prints) awesomeness, the show has to come to an end, but before we wrap it up and call it a night…

We present the Iconic Designer of the year award to fashion guru, Ade Bakare for his excellence, creativity, and tremendous contributions towards the development of the fashion industry in Nigeria and the world at large.

The best female model is given to the lovely and delectable Kemi Amusan – @thekemiamusan, while for the male category, International superstar/model presents a visibly elated Nelson Oghenekewe – @nelson_oghenekewe the best male model award.​

AKNOWLEDGEMENT OF SPONSORS

We would love to specially aknowledge DNTMT, @xxistlagos, Ayo Alasi, HighdTosin Hair Consult, Chuma X, Crystal Films, Madueke Multimedia, Avital, and Rita Lori. Thank you all!

