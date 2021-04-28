Africa’s first For Kids TV, Nickmusic to debut on Nicktoons this May

ViacomCBS Networks Africa kids’ channel, Nickelodeon is set to premiere a local first for African kids’ television. NickMusic will be a fun-filled, family-friendly music show playing fan favourites and up and coming tunes that both parents and kids can enjoy together after school. The proudly locally produced music show will feature music from African artists and across the world.

Hosted by the multi-talented young social changemaker and Girl Up executive, Lerai Rakoditsoe who is a part of the network’s Culture Squad, a team of visionaries, creatives and trendsetters who consistently push the culture forward across the children, youth and entertainment brand. Lerai will make history as the first African face for the channel when NickMusic premieres exclusively on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) from 17 May 2021, every Monday – Friday at 16:25 CAT / 15:25 WAT.

“Nickelodeon promises to always stay true to kids across the continent. In our commitment to grow local relevance and content, we are solidifying this by now tapping into music as a passion point for our local viewers with the introduction of a family-friendly local music show,” says Dillon Khan, VP for Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS Networks Africa. “In our commitment to always celebrate and recognise the power of youth culture across Africa, we welcome Lerai to the Nickelodeon Africa family and we encourage kids and parents to put on their dancing shoes and get ready for NickMusic,” concluded Khan.

A thrilled Lerai commented, “I am excited to be part of the Nickelodeon Africa family and to be the first young African host for the channel. Having grown up watching the channel myself, I know how important it is for young minds to see someone like themselves on screen. Authentic representation is really important and to see myself on the channel is mind-blowing. I’m extremely grateful and looking forward to interacting with viewers across Africa and to show off some of my NickMusic moves.”

Lerai considers herself an active citizen with a deep passion for African Youth and its culture, and aspires to be a strong female voice in Africa amongst the youth and women empowerment. She is currently an Executive of Girl Up Johannesburg, a club under the global Girl Up leadership development organisation that is hosted at the United Nations Foundation.

As the network continues to partner with trendsetters across all the brands to elevate African talent to even greater heights as well as open up the industry, Nickelodeon is committed to bringing relevant and relatable African rising star to young audiences. The 30 minutes locally produced show will air Monday to Thursday, and feature local and global music tunes from across Africa and the world. It is the channel’s mission to make the world a more playful place. Whether you are young or old, NickMusic is the place to be for family-friendly music.

Catch all the music and entertainment from 17 May, only on NickToons DStv Channel 308 at 16:25 CAT / 15:25 WAT.