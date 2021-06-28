African giant, Burna Boy, scoops his third consecutive BET Award as Best International Act

Nigeria’s Burna Boy bagged his third consecutive Best International Act award. BET honoured an incredible and inspiring lineup of artists, entertainers and cultural icons across more than 20 categories at The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021. The iconic show, hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, aired live this morning and will repeat tonight, June 28, 2021, at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT on BET Africa DStv Channel 129. This year’s extraordinary show highlighted the absolute best in entertainment and culture with stunning performances and appearances by the biggest names across television, film, and music.

“What an unforgettable night of celebrating black culture, black excellence, and the black girl magic from trailblazing black women across the globe. Congratulations to our 2021 BET Awards winners”, said Monde Twala, SVP of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead BET International. “The Best International Act and Viewer’s Choice – Best New International Act categories have over the years honoured outstanding achievements of some of the most talented international acts from across the world. Now in its twenty-first year, the BET AWARDS continues to showcase black excellence and shine a light on culture.”

Expressing his excitement after being announced winner at the BET Awards 2021 “This is my 3rd BET Best International Act Award, back to back, love BET and there’s no stopping.” said Burna Boy at the Award Ceremony in Los Angeles.

“The BET AWARDS have yet again proven to be culture’s biggest night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “From the amazing talent, extraordinary creativity, and performances, and our incredible live vaccinated audience, the energy of the night was unmatched and delivered some of the most buzzworthy moments of 2021! Throughout any circumstance, whether it be virtual, live, or whatever comes next, BET will continue to elevate the standard of awards shows.”

The “BET AWARDS,” which has become synonymous with powerful Black artistry and social commentary, continues to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

This year’s awards were proclaimed as the “Year of the Black Woman” to celebrate and honour their immense impact on the culture. The ceremony was an unforgettable celebration of Black culture, love, joy, and pride.

The “BET AWARDS” 2021 Show Highlights include:

Burna Boy received the award himself and proceeded to school the audience on a local phrase from their “homeland”, which goes, “Una dey there?” to which the audience responded “We dey”.

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby opened the show with a spirited performance of their hit song, “We Win” from the Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack.

Migos set the stage on fire with their performances of “Straightenin,” and “Type Shit” with Cardi B who gave the audience a mic-drop worthy performance and exclusive pregnancy reveal.

H.E.R. soared with an electrifying rendition of her triumphant anthem, “We Made It,” which began with her drumming while suspended in mid-air and was followed by an unforgettable guitar solo.

Moneybagg Yo took to the stage for lively performances of “Wockesha” and “Time Today.”

DaBaby took the stage with a phenomenal performance of “Ball If I Want To” featuring theatrics including dancers, acrobats, and more.

Darnella Frazier was honoured with the Shine a Light Award for courageously capturing video of the murder of George Floyd, sparking further awareness of systemic racial inequalities, police brutality and efforts for meaningful change. The Shine A Light Award recognises exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity.

Megan Thee Stallion delivered a show-stopping performance of her latest hit single, “Thot Sh*t.”

Tyler, the Creator created a literal hurricane on stage during “Lumberjack,” his first-ever BET Awards performance.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters introduced Jazmine Sullivan, as she performed soulful renditions of new singles, “Tragic” and “On It,” from Heaux Tales, which won Album of the Year.

Roddy Ricch performed a swagged out rendition of his newest single, “Late At Night.”

Lil Nas X paid homage to the “Remember the Time” era with an erotic performance of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” performing against an opulent gold Egyptian-themed backdrop, and unapologetically celebrating queer culture.

Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic seronated their way through a fully vaccinated audience with style as they sang a medley from their new album An Evening with Silk Sonic.

City Girls performed “Twerkulator” against a spectacular backdrop.

Queen Latifah was honoured with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award, in recognition of her prolific career over the past 30 years, in which she remained one of the most versatile creatives of the time. Following an inspirational tribute from Rapsody & Monie Love, performing “Ladies First,” and Lil Kim & MC Lyte, performing “U.N.I.T.Y.,” she received a standing ovation as she accepted the well-deserved award.

DJ Khaled lit up the stage with a jam-packed performance of his new songs, ”Every Chance I Get” and “I Did It,” with an all-star line-up including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and DaBaby.

Andra Day’s performance of “Strange Fruit” and “Tigress & Tweed” was spellbinding.

The legendary DMX was remembered with a mesmerizing tribute curated by Swizz Beatz featuring performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, Lil Buck and Jon, The Lox and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. The powerful tribute included iconic hits such as “Slipping,” “Where the Hood At?,” “Party Up,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” and more.

Tone Stith and Mereba made their debuts on the BET amplified stage.

Host Taraji P. Henson kept audiences entertained throughout the show debuting new alter-egos, including new artist S.H.E.

In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of winners for The “BET AWARDS” 2021 can be found below:

#BETAWARDS #CULTURESBIGGESTNIGHT

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bree Runway (UK)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

BEST COLLABORATION

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

H.E.R.

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Chris Brown

BEST NEW ARTIST

Giveon

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

VIEWER’S CHOICE

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé “Savage Remix”

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Lil Baby

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

BET HER AWARD

SZA – “Good Days”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

BEST MOVIE

Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Marsai Martin

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

LeBron James

For the latest The ‘BET AWARDS’ 2021 news and updates, please visit BET.com/BETAwards. BET Digital is the ultimate destination for BET Awards content. From the red carpet live stream Powered by Bulldog DM to non-stop video moments and conversation @BETAwards.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The “BET Awards” 2021 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Internationally, the show simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th.

BROADCAST RESTRICTIONS

News programs and services may excerpt portions of the 2021 BET Awards telecast during the seven days following the broadcast premiere on June 27, 2021 solely for reporting about the 2021 BET Awards as an event and subject to the following conditions.

Broadcast Restrictions:

Up to three minutes in total, but no more than thirty seconds of any single moment or performance, may be used within the period ending the first day following the telecast.

Up to one minute in total, not separate from the three minutes referenced above and no more than thirty seconds of any single moment or performance may be used within the period of the second through seventh days following the telecast.

Any display, exhibition or performance of the material must be accompanied by the chyron, “Courtesy of BET”.

Online Restrictions:

Otherwise, up to thirty seconds of any single moment or performance may be used as part of a wrap-up package through the seventh day following the telecast (For purposes of clarification you may NOT use portions of the 2021 BET Awards as standalone video assets).

Any display, exhibition or performance of the material must be accompanied by the chyron, “Courtesy of BET”, and a link to www.bet.com