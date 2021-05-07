Africa Revenue Summit 2021: Experience modern strategies to driving the growth of sales and marketing

The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) has evolved over the past four years as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa. The first, second and third editions hosted by SalesRuby held in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively welcoming over 400 participants each year.
This year’s edition intends to gather over 500 participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.
The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”
Some of the speakers at AFRES 2021 include:
- Motayo Latunji – Sales Director, Hayat Kimya
- Bunmi Jembola – CEO, SaleRuby
- Olutayo Latunji – Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria
- Winston Nolan – CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)
- Sam Kariuki – Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)
- Mawuli Ocloo – Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)
- Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu – Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave
- Ose Osundeko – Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank
- Kenechi Eneh – Divisional CEO, ipNX
- Adenike Lucas – VP, Sales & General Manager – West Africa, Upstream
- Fikayo Akeredolu – Head of Growth, Stears
- Ibiyinka Dada – Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel
- and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:
- Designing a modern sales process for growth
- How to shorten deal cycles
- Telling brand stories that cut through the noise
- Strategic interventions for growing key accounts
- Culture as a force for growth
- Best class content strategies for today’s buyers
- Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement
- Designing a winning inside sales strategy
- Go to market strategies fit for these times
- Leading a product-led growth strategy
- Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents
- and many more sessions
Interested in participating in this event, visit https://afres.africa/get-ticket/
Call 09070047684, 09070048214. You can also send an email to [email protected]
