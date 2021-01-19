Africa Magic’s Tinsel set to air 3000th episode

Africa Magic’s longest-running TV series, Tinsel, will air its 3000th episode on Thursday, January 21.

The show which launched in 2008 has featured a roster of Nollywood veterans and also launched the careers of some of Nollywood’s newbies. Over the years, a lot of actors have played different characters and the current lineup is still star-packed. Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi and Iretiola Doyle lead a cast that boasts of Funmi Holder, Ayo Lijadu, Florence Uwaleke, Ike Okechukwu, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman.

The series which originally revolved around Fred Ade-Williams’ struggle to keep his movie production company at the top, while fighting off new competition, has over the years evolved into featuring other side plots and fully exploring the lives of other characters.

The secret to its longevity is its compelling storyline, stellar cast and amazing production team. The drama series explores the themes of love, loyalty, power, influence and scandal all set against the backdrop of the Nigerian film industry. In 2017, it won an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for the Best M-Net original drama series.

Tinsel’s milestone episodes are always memorable and this one promises to be bigger and more exciting as comedian, AY Makun, will make a guest appearance.

Tinsel’s 3000th episode will air on African Magic Showcase (DStv channel 115)