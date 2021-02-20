#AFreeUnion courtesy Union Bank and Bella Naija

Last weekend was truly a celebration of love as Union Bank x BellaNaija Weddings made dreams come true with a free surprise proposal for one couple and an all-expenses-paid wedding for another couple!

And just like that Notey Akpotive and Obiora Chibuzor are now one step closer to their happily ever after, thanks to Union Bank x BellaNaija Weddings as Obiora proposed to the love of his life Notey and she said “yes!” “Beautiful” does not even begin to describe the proposal! From the ambience to the music, to the engagement ring, everything was breath-taking!

Whew! It didn’t just stop there. Kemi & Dolapo were selected to receive #AFreeUnion again courtesy of BellaNaija Weddings × Union Bank! ! The joy and excitement on their faces when they found out they were winners cannot be described. Wow! It was like something out of the movies!

On Sunday, February 14, 2021, the internationally celebrated day of love, Kemi & Dolapo said their “I do’s” in an all-expenses-paid wedding! In front of family and close friends. Oh! and guess what? Johnny Drille was also in the house to serenade the latest couple with ‘aww’ inducing love songs!

More photos here

This is indeed the perfect valentine gift, a dream wedding for Kemi & Dolapo!

Amazing right! Congratulations to the winners!

Indeed dreams do come true!

#Afreeunion #theproposal #BellanaijaweddingsXUnionBank

For more pictures and videos on #AFreeUnion, follow Union Bank on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

