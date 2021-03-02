Ado Bayero Mall, Dunes, and Palms Mall… Here are the top malls in Northern Nigeria | From The Masterlist

Compared to her Western counterparts, Nigeria still has a long way to go in producing impressive infrastructure. Whilst our shopping malls can’t boast of skating rinks and indoor amusement rides, we’ve managed to establish reliable trading centres that provide a retail getaway for most Nigerians. Here are the top malls in Northern Nigeria;

Ado Bayero Mall, Kano: The Ado Bayero Mall, situated in Kano’s heart, is Northern Nigeria’s first ultra-modern shopping mall. Ado Bayero Mall, named after the city’s longest-serving king, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr) Ado Bayero, is home to several shops that cater to both the young and old. Retail shops, a theater, restaurants, media stores, and an indoor play area for young children are situated inside the mall.

Dunes, Abuja: The Dunes is a stunningly beautiful complex in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital. Designer and world-renowned brands, serviced homes, restaurants, food halls, home and office furnishings, clothes, a pharmacy, fragrance, beauty, fashion stores, and much more can all be found there.

The Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja: The Jabi Lake Mall is situated in Abuja, Nigeria’s Jabi district. The mall, which offers 25000 square meters of grade-A shopping space, is the first of its kind in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. Shoprite, Game, and a Silverbird cinema are among the establishment’s retail outlets. A lakeside boardwalk and entertainment area with stunning views of the water is also available.

The Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Abuja: Owned by the Silverbird group, The Silverbird Entertainment Centre in Abuja has become a choice destination for entertainment and shopping in Abuja. It boasts of an array of retail stores and a cinema hall as well.

Palms Mall, Kwara: Located in Kwara state, the Palms Ilorin is ideally scaled for the local catchment area and is a single strip mall, anchored by the Shoprite supermarket. The development has more than 10,000 square meters of retail space including a food court, restaurants, cinema and, parking for more than 200 cars.

Ceddi Plaza, Abuja: Ceddi Plaza Abuja is a one-stop-shop in the teeming capital of Nigeria. With 55 speciality stores, including banks, dental clinics, optical services, dry cleaning and laundry services, entertainment area, and events hall, one has access to various services in a single place.

Novare Gateway Mall, Abuja: Novare Gateway Mall is a two-phase shopping mall development located close to Lugbe, along Airport Road in Abuja. The centre possesses the latest shopping centre design elements and aims to provide visitors with state-of-the-art facilities in a user-friendly and pleasant environment.

