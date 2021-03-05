Adekunle Gold teams up with DJ El Mukuka again for dance track ‘Lost’

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold has been on a recent wave of features, from his collaboration with rapper Reminisce on Toxic released last December to teaming up with British neosoul singer Nao for Antidote. Now he’s featured on El Mukuka‘s Lost, a soca-house-pop song that’s begging to be played on club dancefloors.

Hold me down I’m falling, without you I’m nothing I’m lost,” Gold sings with gutting sincerity. El Mukuka is a Greek-Zambian DJ known for fusing traditional African music with deep house, EDM or pop, and this is not the first time he has crossed sonic paths with Gold. In 2019, El Mukuka did a tropical house for Gold’s Ire, off his About 30 album. Listen to Lost below.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2021

Niniola details love and heartbreak in new visuals for RnB single ‘Promise’

Gearing towards the release of her strictly RnB EP titled 6th Heaven, Afrohouse star Niniola has released the video for ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2021

Johnny Drille’s new single ‘Bad Dancer’ is a declaration of love

Johnny Drille’s debut album, whose title we don’t know yet, is already picking up momentum with the release of yet ...

Bernard Dayo February 18, 2021

Niniola has released the tracklist for her upcoming RnB EP ‘6th Heaven’

RnB has always been Niniola’s first love, as far back as her stint with reality show Project Fame in 2013 ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2021

Afrobeats’ best Rema and Tiwa Savage tapped for Stefflon Don’s ‘Can’t Let You Go’ remix

Stefflon Don has enlisted Tiwa Savage and Rema, two of Afrobeats’ homegrown mascots, for the remix of her single Can’t ...

Bernard Dayo February 11, 2021

Blaqbonez recruits Tiwa Savage for the remix of sex-tinged single ‘BBC’

Blaqblonez has given new life to his salacious single BBC by teaming up with Tiwa Savage for the remix. Released ...

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2021

Teni, Niniola, Blaqbonez, Johnny Drille – these artistes are dropping albums in 2021

If 2020 taught us anything, it is that a pandemic can’t stop the release of albums. Everyone and their grandmother ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail