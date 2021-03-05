Adekunle Gold teams up with DJ El Mukuka again for dance track ‘Lost’

Adekunle Gold has been on a recent wave of features, from his collaboration with rapper Reminisce on Toxic released last December to teaming up with British neosoul singer Nao for Antidote. Now he’s featured on El Mukuka‘s Lost, a soca-house-pop song that’s begging to be played on club dancefloors.

”Hold me down I’m falling, without you I’m nothing I’m lost,” Gold sings with gutting sincerity. El Mukuka is a Greek-Zambian DJ known for fusing traditional African music with deep house, EDM or pop, and this is not the first time he has crossed sonic paths with Gold. In 2019, El Mukuka did a tropical house for Gold’s Ire, off his About 30 album. Listen to Lost below.