Actor, director, musician & philanthropist Idris Elba to host Africa Day Concert 2021

MTV Base, YouTube, and Idris Elba announce the return of the AFRICA DAY CONCERT 2021, which will be hosted by Golden Globe and SAG winner, Idris Elba this Africa Day, 25th of May. This follows the inaugural Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home in 2020 that brought African and global superstars together to celebrate Africa Day and raise funds to support families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s concert will shine the light on Africa’s next wave of talent that are making their mark on the global stage. The global event will stream on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00WAT and on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 21:00CAT/20:00WAT.

The virtual concert will be a Pan African event featuring trailblazing African stars from across the continent. Artists will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in an event that will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast on MTV channels. Africa is in the midst of a creative and cultural renaissance that has been accelerated by artists who are claiming a unique space in the world.

Africa Day Concert 2021 Host Idris Elba commented, “I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave.”

The concert will shine a light on the leaps in innovation being made by Africans, those who are redefining the narrative of a continent and the exchange of music, creativity and cultural ideas that are taking the world by storm. The event will feature some of the most dynamic emerging artists from the diaspora who will be unveiled in the weeks leading up the Africa Day.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube commented, “We are excited to work with Idris Elba and MTV Base to celebrate Africa Day this year through another powerful concert event. With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa commented, “The past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration so see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation. The power of music, culture and the arts unifies and brings hope. We are proud to partner with YouTube and Idris Elba for the Africa Day Concert 2021.”

The concert will be hosted virtually in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with all safety and social distancing measures observed. Viewers from around the global can expect to see a spectacular display of African excellence as the sounds, sights and rhythm of the continent unite Africans once more this Africa Day.

Be sure to catch the Africa Day Concert 2021, this Africa Day, 25th of May, streaming globally on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00WAT and on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 21:00CAT/20:00WAT.



Campaign social tags: #AfricaDayConcert @mtvbaseafrica @youtube @idriselba @googleafrica.