Access Bank rewards excellence at the 2021 CEO Awards

The 2021 Access Bank Group CEO Awards held recently to reward individuals who have shown commitment and hard work towards the growth of the Bank.

The virtual event themed ‘Building Global Leadership’ provided a platform to celebrate outstanding performance and drive the Bank’s ‘One People, One Culture’ ideology across the Group. With footprints in affiliates spanning the African continent and beyond, the Bank is truly aspiring to become Africa’s Gateway to the World by showcasing diversity through its African subsidiaries on a global stage.

The CEO Awards, one of the programs under the Bank’s ‘We Clap Initiative’, was designed to support the development of a culture of excellence and motivate employees and teams for superior performance across the Bank. Winners were assessed based on their accomplishments, reputation and ability to demonstrate commitment by aligning with the core values of the Bank.

In his speech at the occasion, Group Managing Director/CEO, Herbert Wigwe said “Our significant increases across all major business and financial highlights is the kind of endorsement few can argue with, and we are proud of our ability to add value to clients as well as leverage our unique value proposition to provide innovative solutions across the economic value chain”.

He further added, “The successes we enjoy today did not happen overnight, it has taken 32 years of technological advancement, 32 years of human capital investment by our Access Warriors – individuals who have been motivated to excel and leave an indelible footprints for a new generation of Africans.”

Highpoints from the event comprised a captivating stage performance by internationally renowned artiste, Yemi Alade.

