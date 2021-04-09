Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2021 set to feature virtual audience participation

In a bid to ensure the health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the title sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank PLC has announced that the Lagos City Marathon will be held virtually for interested 10km runners this year.

The Marathon, scheduled for April 10, 2021 can only accommodate 300 runners in line with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Athletics and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the development, Access Bank’s Executive Director of Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu said, “Our primary consideration is the health and safety of participants, attendees and staff that will be a part of the Lagos City Marathon. This is why we decided to have an exclusive virtual event – that allows participants from all over the world to run the race wherever they are.

While we regret that we can’t host the live 10km race and fanfare that have become synonymous with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, we continue to stand with the other sponsors to preserve public health as we look forward to hosting a successful marathon. We implore all well-meaning Lagosians to please adhere to the movement guidelines put in place by the Lagos State Government to ensure that the Marathon fulfills its purpose of positively placing Lagos and indeed the whole of Africa on the global map,” he concluded.

Though audience participation may have changed, the organisers have also announced that the race route will largely remain the same. Runners will begin the race from the National Stadium, Surulere, opposite Teslim Balogun Stadium and finish at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

Now in its sixth edition, the Silver – Labelled Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has featured over 200,000 registered athletes from over 12 participating countries collectively covering a distance of 42,000 kilometres.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor April 8, 2021

Going down memory lane; TECNO’s indisputable contribution to the Nigerian Music Industry

Ayo Shonaiya’s 9-part documentary, ‘Afrobeats: The Back Story’ premiered last Friday, and not only were we pleasantly taken down memory ...

Sponsor April 8, 2021

COVID-19: 9mobile provides university students free access to edtech platform MyClassConnect

As countries brainstorm on the safest and most efficient way of ensuring that students return to classes in the midst ...

Chinedu Okafor April 7, 2021

This story about Tobi the sub-standard house owner will shock you

Tobi is a house owner in Nigeria. Like a few other house owners in the heart of the giant of ...

Sponsor April 6, 2021

Production on Onyeka Nwelue’s ‘Other Side of History’ moves to Canada for final stretch of filming

The film focuses on the life of Emeka Ojukwu, between 1954-1960, before Nigeria’s Independence, as he spends time, frolicking with ...

Sponsor April 4, 2021

UBA: A Bank of many firsts, in pursuit of Customer Satisfaction

United Bank for Africa Plc has carved a niche for itself and continues to stand out as the leading Pan-African ...

Sponsor April 4, 2021

Maltina storms Enugu with Easter goodies for Oaklands Easter Fun Fair

Nigeria’s No 1 malt brand – Maltina is set to bring its new flavours, – Maltina Pineapple & Maltina Vanilla with other exciting ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail