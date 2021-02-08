A scary thought | The Daily Vulnerable

What I learnt from Uche Sensei’s interview is Nigeria is a very hard country to love. It’s a really, really hard country to love.

This was for him a very intensely personal experience, this was cancer – but he couldn’t help talking about Nigerian and its health system and if we can even call it a health system.

He spent time loving his country, forgiving his country, and just managing the country – until it became a matter of life and death, and Nigeria couldn’t even stand for him. His country failed him.

The worst part of it is Uche is one of the luckier ones.

Because even when he came back from Turkey, the machines were still not prepared. People who had cancer like him might still be waiting for treatment.

That’s a very scary thought.

“A very scary one.”

💔

