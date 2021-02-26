5G: Ministry to present draft national policy at FEC, NASU: FG, varsity workers reach agreement to end strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

5G network: Ministry to present draft national policy at FEC

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, says it is planning to present a draft national policy on the Five Generation network (5G) at the Federal Executive Council for consideration – The Guardian reports

Isa Pantami, Minister for Communication and Digital Economy disclosed this at an investigative hearing on the status and impact of the 5G network in Nigeria on Thursday, 25th February, in Abuja.

“We have not gotten there, whether we will deploy 5G, but we are on track conducting research, investigations, engaging stakeholders and definitely if all issues are addressed, the executive will support the deployment of 5G in Nigeria,” he said.

FG, varsity workers reach agreement to end strike

The Federal Government has reached an agreement with the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities towards ending the ongoing strike by signing a memorandum of action – The Punch reports

At a meeting which took place on, Thursday, 25th February, the two parties agreed on the eight-point demand of the Joint Action Committee of the unions, leading to the signing of the MOA.

‘It’s time to secure north’ – Lalong, El-Rufai

Governors of Kaduna and Plateau, Nasir El-Rufai and Simon Lalong, have stated that it is time for northerners and northern leaders to provide security to the people in their region and not to engage in the blame game – The Nation reports

Governor El-Rufai also stated that at the rise of the security challenges in the north, people are looking up to their governors for a lasting solution.

“Fate has entrusted us with a duty, not only to provide a shelter from the storm, but also to help find a way to remove the triggers of the storm. In discharge of this obligation, many of us continue to engage in nationwide efforts to avert anarchy and advance the prospects of securing a breakthrough moment for our country,” he said.

Buhari rules out amnesty for bandits, terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has ruled out granting amnesty to bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in the country – Premium Times reports

The president also said that his administration will continue to deal decisively with criminals whom he described as a threat to the country and its people.

Buhari’s position is coming on the heels of agitations by some northern leaders that repentant bandits be given amnesty.

Army in pursuit of Boko Haram after travellers abduction

Boko Haram insurgents, on Thursday, 23rd February, abducted some passengers along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road – The Cable reports

According to the publication, the incident occurred on the Jakana axis of the road.

It was also gathered from military sources that the insurgents attacked the Army’s 28 Task Force Brigade in the area, and while they were being engaged, they turned on travellers plying the road.