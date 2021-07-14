51% of Nigerian Citizens Believe Public Officials Are Corrupt, Former DR Congo premier placed under house arrest over embezzlement | 5 things that should matter today

Across the African continent, here are 5 culturally relevant stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Number of migrants who died trying to reach Europe by sea more than doubles- IOM

The number of migrants who have died at sea trying to reach Europe has more than doubled this year, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday, calling on states to take urgent action.

Statistics released by the IOM in a new report indicate that at least 1,146 people died at sea trying to reach Europe in the first half of 2021. – AfricaNews reports.

South Africa Zuma riots: Queues form in Durban due to shortages

Long queues have formed outside shops and petrol stations in South Africa’s port city of Durban following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. – BBC reports.

Survey: 51% of Nigerian Citizens Believe Public Officials Are Corrupt

About 51 per cent of Nigerian citizens believe that all public officials are corrupt, even as about 42.4 per cent are also of the belief that all Nigerians are corrupt.

This was disclosed by a quantitative survey conducted by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) as part of its three-year project end-line report published in Abuja yesterday. – ThisDayLive reports.

Zimbabwe Hospitals Overwhelmed As Covid Cases Surge

GOVERNMENT hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by the high number of Covid-19 patients seeking admission and treatment, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at the weekly post-Cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Mutsvangwa said government was mobilising resources and medical personnel to deal with the growing demand for hospital space due to the rising number of Covid 19 patients. – NewZimbabwe reports.

Former DR Congo premier placed under house arrest over embezzlement

Former Congolese Prime Minister, Augustin Matata Ponyo, has been placed under provisional house arrest.

The former Prime Minister is accused of alleged embezzlement of funds intended to compensate victims of “Zairianisation”. His probe began Monday by the Prosecutor General’s Office at the Constitutional Court. – Today reports.