5 must-visit clothing markets in Port Harcourt

In Nigeria, there are thousands of markets, some of which are well-known for specific products. The Alaba International Market and the Wudil Cattle Market, for example, are well-known for electronics and livestock, respectively. Some markets in Nigeria are known for clothing, especially second-hand clothing. Here’s our curated list of flea markets in Port Harcourt:

Rumuokoro Market: Rumokoro is a bustling neighbourhood. In Rivers State, the Rumokoro market is very popular. The market is just a few meters away from Nigeria’s second richest local government sector (Obio Akpor). Foodstuffs and fairly used clothing, also known as ‘OK clothes,’ are the most common items in this market. Foods are very cheap in this market, particularly early in the morning when some traders are rushing to sell and leave before the government task force arrives.

Mile 1/3 market: Since the markets at Mile 1 and Mile 3 in Diobu, which are separated by a mile, function similarly, they have been consolidated into one. Both markets have a diverse selection of foods, clothing, and electronics. The food sold here, which includes a variety of fish, is, on the other hand, usually very cheap. The Mile 1 market in Port Harcourt is a good indicator of inflated prices. Anything that is costly in the Mile 1 market is likely to be costly elsewhere. The markets are open every day.

Choba Market: This market, which is located near the University of Port Harcourt on the outskirts of town, specializes in a wide range of items, from food to clothing. The rates are lowered due to the close proximity to the university. The market is open every day, but prices are significantly lower on Choba Market Day, which occurs every eight days since goods are brought in from farms in Emuoha, Ahoada, and Etche and sold at extremely low prices.

Creek Road market: Many residents frequent Creek Road Market for thrift shopping, especially for clothes and bags. Market days are typically Fridays and Mondays, and there are thousands of vendors and a wide range of products to choose from.

Leventis bus stop: This is a small market on Aba Road near the well-known Leventis bus stop. Clothing and shoes are the most commonly purchased items at this store. The market is open every day except Sundays. At this place, you can buy food as well.

