5 must-visit clothing markets in Cross River

Cross River State borders Cameroon to the east and is a coastal state in southeastern Nigeria. It is a business-friendly and forward-thinking state that attracts potential partners, investors, and tourists. It also houses some of Nigeria’s most interesting markets and antique stores. Some markets, on the other hand, are well-known for selling particular products, such as cosmetics and building materials. Many businesses have started to incorporate exhibitions and other related events into their marketing campaigns, with some also conducting product demonstrations at such locations. We’ve compiled a list of the top 5 clothing markets in Cross River, after conducting a comprehensive research.

Marian market: The market is situated in the heart of Calabar’s old town, in the state of Cross River. The Marian market is regarded as the largest in the state of Cross River. The market sells a wide range of goods and wares, including furniture, clothing, food, provisions, electronics, and so on. It’s also worth noting that vegetables are brought in from the north once a week.

Watt market: The Watt market is thought to be one of the state’s largest markets. Fabrics, denim, wax, car parts, and even live chicken are among the items available to those who want to shop there. Aside from the aforementioned, the Watt Market has a plethora of eateries and hawkers selling regional cuisine.

Ikom Market: Ikom Market is a market in which various tribes, including the Igbo, can be found. It is located near the Nigerian-Cameroonian border. The market is intended for the sale of wholesale goods such as bags, shoes, and clothing for both men and women, as well as travel bags and boxes. The people of Ikom have prospered by utilizing their fertile soil, which is ideal for cocoa production.

Beach market: The open-air beach market is located by the waterfront. It consists of a row of stalls and umbrellas stands with sellers displaying various clothing wares.

Akpabuyo Market: Akpabuyo Market specializes in fruits and vegetables, but it is also a market where one can buy and sell things like food, clothing materials, and cosmetics at a lower price.

