282 million face malnutrition in Africa- UN report says, Jailed transgender women in Cameroon to be released pending appeal | 5 things that should matter today across Africa

Across the African continent, here are 5 culturally relevant stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

282 million face malnutrition in Africa- UN report says.

World hunger and malnutrition levels worsened dramatically last year, with most of the increase likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a multi-agency United Nations (U.N.) report published on Monday.

Of the 768 million undernourished people, 418 million were in Asia, 282 million in Africa and 60 million in Latin America and the Caribbean. In Africa, 21% of people are undernourished, more than double that of any other region. – Reuters reports.

Stores Close Across South Africa as Violent Riots Intensify

South Africa’s largest companies were among those forced to halt operations as some of the worst protests since the end of white minority rule erupted across parts of the country, with pro-zuma rioters torching trucks and looting stores. – Bloomberg reports.

BasketBall: Nigeria D’Tigers in dazzling form, beat USA, Argentina in prep for Tokyo 2020

Nigeria’s Olympic basketball team has hit the ground running in recent days as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Led by Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent, the D’Tigers on Saturday became the first African team to defeat the invincible Team USA and its NBA stars. A 90-87 victory that proved the work of coach Mike Brown. – AfricaNews reports.

Jailed transgender women in Cameroon to be released pending appeal

Two transgender women in Cameroon convicted in May of “attempted homosexuality” were ordered released from prison on Tuesday until a court hears their appeal, their lawyer said.

Shakiro and Patricia were arrested on Feb. 8 for wearing women’s clothing in a restaurant. Shakiro is a celebrity in Cameroon with thousands of social media followers, drawing additional attention to the case. – EuroNews reports.

Rebel Forces Launch New Offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

Rebel forces have launched a new offensive in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a rebel spokesman told AFP on Tuesday, two weeks after an initial offensive that prompted the government to declare a cease-fire. – VoA reports.