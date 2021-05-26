21-year-old man arrested for defrauding investors of N2bn, CBN: We’re expecting fighter jets to curb insecurity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

21-year-old man arrested for defrauding investors of N2bn

Joshua Dominic, The Chief Executive Officer, Brisk Capital Limited, has been arrested by operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit in Lagos State for allegedly defrauding over 500 investors of over N2bn – The Punch reports

According to reports, the 21-year-old was arrested following petitions to the unit by several investors and verified intelligence gathered on his activities, which were confirmed by banking records.

CBN: We’re expecting fighter jets to curb insecurity

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed that the country is expecting 12 fighter jets to help solve insecurity – The Cable reports

The Governor disclosed this while speaking on Tuesday, 25th May, at a monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja where he also expressed concern over the negative effects of insecurity on the economy.

“If you want an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer. Efforts are now targeted at south-eastern and north-eastern parts of the country,” he said.

Climate Change: Researchers develop solutions for troubled West Africa’s coasts

Some Nigerians have developed an innovation to enhance coastal adaptation and resilience against climate change in Nigeria and neighbouring West African nations – Premium Times reports

With about one-third of the sub-regions population hosted by the coastal areas, the World Bank in a 2017 report noted that 56 per cent of West Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) is generated in the areas.

However, these coastal areas that hold so much economic potential for some of the world’s developing economies are now very much troubled.

Presidency criticised for opposing open grazing ban

The Presidency has been heavily criticised for kicking against the ban on open grazing commissioned by governors of the 17 states in the South – The Nation report

Governors Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and nonagenarian Edwin Clark, described the Presidency’s reaction to the ban as “shocking” and “provocative.”

Team Nigeria beat Canada, Trinidad, others at U.S. relay tour

Team Nigeria’s relays tour of the United States has yielded some positive results on Tuesday, 25th May, as the country’s men and women 4x100m teams finished tops in their respective races in Texas – The Guardian reports

Team Nigeria started the tour of the U.S three weeks ago with the PVAMU Invitational in Texas, where the mixed relay team posted a good result.