2023: “I will run; because ‘we the people’ matter” | Kingsley Moghalu declares for President

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kinglsey Moghalu has declared his intention to run for the Office of the President during the 2023 General Elections.

According to a press statement released by his media office, which was also shared on his verified Twitter handle, the Political Economist noted that it was time for Nigerians to elect “a leader who is competent to secure our lives and property, successfully manage our diversity, save our economy, and restore our international respect.”

2023: I will run because the people matter. There is no hope out of our troubles until Nigeria faces the leadership question and looks for capacity, competence, and a compassionate heart for the suffering poor. pic.twitter.com/m1a9O05K9B — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) June 1, 2021

Highlighting his plans for the country if elected, the former official of the United Nations (UN) promises security, skills and jobs, accelerated reforms in the education and healthcare sectors, alongside good governance in what he termed the SWAG Agenda.

I will run a government with a dream team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of our country. Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4-point agenda in four years (4 by 4):

S ecurity for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory

Moghalu, further stressed that only the emergence of visionary, competent and inclusive national leadership, on the one hand, and a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria based on a new people’s constitution, on the other, can arrest Nigeria’s ongoing disorderly and violent degeneration into a completely failed state.

“For the sake of the youth of our country—including my four children—whose future is being drowned in reckless foreign borrowing, and for the sake of all Nigerians suffering and seeking a clear alternative to the status quo, I intend, with all humility, to present myself—again—as a candidate for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.”

The 58-year-old Professor of Public Policy took his first shot at the top seat in Nigeria’s State House early 2019; as a candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), but says he would announce in the next few months, the political party under which he hopes to actualise his ambition in 2023.