2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” complete winners list

The inaugural “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED,” a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television, aired from the Palladium in Los Angeles as part of MTV’s epic two-night event celebrating the biggest and best moments in film and television. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the show, which celebrated the best jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favourite reality shows. 

Below is the complete list of 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” winners: 

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

BEST DATING SHOW

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Nailed It!

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (Presented by SONIC® Drive-In.) 

Selena + Chef

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Impractical Jokers

BEST HOST

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bretman Rock

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

BEST FIGHT

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West – Keeping Up With The Kardashians

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Love Island

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (SOCIAL CATEGORY)

BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie

The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” followed the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards,” which aired on Sunday, May 16 at 9pm ET/PT hosted by Leslie Jones. The complete winners list for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” can be viewed here.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serve as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC® Drive-In. 

