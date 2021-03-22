10 most popular markets in Cross River

Experiential marketing, rather than using more traditional media, leaves a lasting impression and builds stronger relationships with consumers all over the world. It focuses on assisting consumers in experiencing a brand by immersing them in the product in a way they have never experienced before. As a result, many brands have begun to incorporate exhibitions and other similar events into their campaigns, even going so far as to choose market places as the location for some of their demonstrations. 

Here are some of the top markets in Calabar perfect for your brand’s next marketing exhibition:

  1. Marian market: The market is situated in the heart of Calabar’s old town, in the state of Cross River. The Marian market is regarded as the largest in the state of Cross River. The market sells a wide range of goods and wares, including furniture, clothing, food, provisions, electronics, and so on. It’s also worth noting that vegetables are brought in from the north once a week. 
  1. Akpabuyo Market: Akpabuyo Market specializes in fruits and vegetables. This is a market where you can buy and sell things like food, clothing materials, and cosmetics at a lower price.
  1. Boki/Bokobri Market: Bokobri Market is a commercial center for agricultural goods such as cocoa, coffee, wood, and palm products, and is situated in an area that shares a contiguous border with the Republic of Cameroon.
  1. Watt market: The Watt market is thought to be one of the state’s largest markets. Fabrics, denim, wax, car parts, and even live chicken are among the items available to those who want to shop there. Aside from the aforementioned, the Watt Market has a plethora of eateries and hawkers selling regional cuisine. 
  1. Esuk Mba Market: This is most certainly one of Cross-oldest River’s markets. The market is located in Esuk MBA clan, a village in Akpabuyo local government in Cross-River state, about 20 kilometers from Calabar. This market specializes in fish and crayfish, including sardinella, croaker, herring, original mackerel, horse mackerel, and other species. According to one of the community leaders, this market dates back to the colonial period and was founded by Mr. Doe. The fact that this market is a trade-by-barter market distinguishes it from others.
  1. Ikom Market: Ikom Market is a market in which various tribes, including the Igbo, can be found. It is located near the Nigerian-Cameroonian border. The market is intended for the sale of wholesale goods such as bags, shoes, and clothing for both men and women, as well as travel bags and boxes. The people of Ikom have prospered by utilizing their fertile soil, which is ideal for cocoa production.
  1. Mbube Market: Mbube Market is a deport/terminal market known for wholesale Garri and yam. It is a central gathering market.
  1. Obudu/Ogoja market: This market zone is characterized by a five-day trading cycle. Long before the arrival of Europeans in the sixteenth century, the entire population of the Obudu-Ogoja zone engaged in active internal and external trade. They had developed existing infrastructure for trade and marketing, as well as a thick network of trade links that radiated in all directions of need around them. The trade and marketing activities of the Igwo clan in Obudu are an example of this viewpoint. Every five days, the native week is counted in Katube, Ugidi, Azul, Lifembe, and Udama. 
  1. Ogoja Market: In this market, a variety of commodities are on display for exchange; They include everything from agricultural products to specialized items. Millet was a crucial crop in the region, with white, brown, and red varieties available. Burukutu, a popular malt drink, was brewed with the brown or red specie. Cocoyams also lay abound in these markets, which are located in Yala and Ogoja. Pepper, groundnuts, and salt are also inexpensive in the Ogoja Market.
  1. Okuku Market: It serves as a central disposal market for commodities, though it is not as inexpensive as Mbube Market, and it also serves as a terminal market for Gaari, Rice, Beans, and Yam.

