10 bands set to compete for the N10 million grand prize on Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

The all-new season of Trophy Extra Special Band is already turning up the heat! With audition week now over, it is time for the bands to battle it out for the grand prize!

Guiding the viewers through the other episodes of the season is presenter and producer Bolanle Olukanni, who is joined by Big Brother Naija finalist Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeleye.

Frontman of the 13-piece band BANTU and the creator of the monthly concert series and music Festival, Afropolitan Vibes, Adegoke Odukoya, better known as Ade Bantu, is the coach for this second season.

The ten lucky bands competing this season are: The Elixir Band, The Mayans, TriTunez, The Bandhitz, Update Vibes, The Alian Tribe, The Flash Band, The Benedicts, Genial Sounds, and Band of 5.

Now that everyone involved has been properly introduced, it is time for Ade Bantu to prepare the bands for their live performances with the judges next week.

You don’t want to miss a minute of what’s to come. Catch the show live on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 every Saturday at 7 pm, with repeats on Wednesdays at 9 pm.

You can also follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand, and the Trophy Stout Instagram handle (@trophystout).

Trophy Extra Special Band is brought to you by Trophy Extra Special Stout.