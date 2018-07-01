Reality TV
PODCAST: The Other Friends
PODCAST: Rubbin' Minds
7 years of the Chibok kidnap and the government’s failure to protect schoolchildren
On April 14, 2014 in the remote town of Chibok, Borno, trucks belonging to the insurgent group Boko Haram invaded ...
Here’s what’s wrong with Bauchi planning a census for sex workers
Sex work has globally been a contentious issue, arising from different views on morality to religious doctrines and cultural mores. ...
The cyber harassment of women won’t stop because it’s rooted in patriarchy
While today’s world of social media has made communication easier, with a proliferation of platforms meeting different needs and purposes, ...
Love Island South Africa: Which couple will win in tonight’s finale?
Who will walk away with the prize money of 1 million rand?
#YNaijaChurch100: Bishop Kukah, Sinach, Street Church…Here are the 100 Most Influential Nigerians in Church
Editor’s Note: It’s yet another Easter celebration, the annual anniversary and celebration of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection, the foundation ...
#YAfrica500: Meet the 500 Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent (Central Africa)
Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and ...
#YAfrica500: Meet the 500 Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent (Southern Africa)
Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and ...
#YAfrica500: Meet the 500 Most Inspiring Youth on the Continent (North Africa)
Africa has the colours of influence because it has the youth that drive conversations and cause progressive changes within and ...
Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada, Kano establishes three Almajiri Schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Ex-SARS operative denied ...
Interning with a Masters Degree, Cheating Patience Ozokwor in Nollywood | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today
Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...
Ramadan: Sultan confirms sighting moon, El-Rufai to lay off public servants in Kaduna | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Ramadan: Sultan confirms ...
How to spot a wild girl on Twitter, Posting yourself crying on social media | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today
Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...
The major go-to shopping malls in Abuja
Nigeria, known as the giant of Africa, boasts of a huge population and rapid-growing economy. The prospect of millions of ...
The best farmers’ markets in Bauchi
Bauchi is a city in northeast Nigeria, the capital of Bauchi State, of the Bauchi Local Government Area within that ...
Top 5 shopping malls in South-East, Nigeria
Shopping malls are considered the epitome of a consumer society; the ultimate product of a capitalist community. A mall is ...
Top food markets in Benin
Shopping in Benin City’s markets can be exciting because of its lively and exotic atmosphere. The city has numerous markets ...
Dara Blaxx on her debut EP ‘Arrhythmia’ and making music at her own pace
Last month saw emerging RnB and soul singer, Dara Blaxx, release her debut EP Arrhythmia, which spins tales of vulnerability, ...
Cheque returns with new single ‘History’ featuring Fireboy DML
His first single of the year
Remy Baggins on making music and getting inspiration from anime
Arriving the music scene with his debut mixtape VIV in 2016, Remy Baggins has always expressed a duality in singing ...
Watch Victony’s horror-inspired video for ‘Maria’ featuring Falz
Emo/trap is in and Afrobeats is out. Just joking. Pink-haired teen singer-rapper Victony is perhaps trap’s youngest correspondent, arriving with ...
“We can’t afford not to use our platforms for change” | Youth Summit rallies young Nigerians for Good Governance
Nigerian creative industry and social media “influencers” have resolved to increase their engagement with governance, politics and public policy in ...
“Someone said I slept with the wife of the man who helped my career” – Perruzi shared #WithChude
On the latest episode of #WithChude, sensational Nigerian music artist, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Perruzi, opened up to host Chude Jideonwo, about how he ...
The Maltina Flavour Quest Tour storms Kano
As part of its commitments to share happiness, Nigeria’s No. 1 Malt brand is set to bring lots of excitement ...
Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2021 set to feature virtual audience participation
In a bid to ensure the health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 ...
We need more men to drive the gender equality agenda | Jane Egerton-Idehen on women and equality
The clamour for increased representation of women in key roles in the public and private sector in Nigeria is as ...
Daughters of Eve | Inside the lives of Lagos sex workers
“You see that word Ashewo, I hate it!” Gift, a sex worker. It is a daredevil attempt arguing that you ...
Behind the curtains: A day in the lives of street beggars
Ma’ida (sometimes called Fatima) didn’t envisage herself ending up miles from home and roaming the streets of Nigeria’s biggest city ...
‘Glamour Girls’ remake will be written, directed and produced by women. Here’s why it matters
Prolific producer Charles Okpaleke has been about Nollywood dominion. After the well-received sequel of occult horror Living in Bondage in ...
La Femme Anjola, Eagle Wings, The Razz Guy, The Therapist – Nollywood movies out in cinemas this March
The King of Boys sequel is out this year as a Netflix original, and Kemi Adetiba just recently released a ...
Nigeria’s ‘The Milkmaid’ loses out on Oscars 2021 Best International Feature
Desmond Ovbiagele’s insurgency thriller The Milkmaid was easily the best Nollywood film of 2020, having scaled through the Oscars eligibility ...
Lizard, Passing, Judas and the Black Messiah…The 15 Best Films at this year’s Sundance
This year’s the Sundance film festival, America’s most important film market for independent film adopted a hybrid model that favored ...